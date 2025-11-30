Rassie praises ‘controlled performance’ by Springboks against Wales

The Springbok coach said they had been building up to the 'really clinical performance' against Wales in Cardiff.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said he was very proud of his team for delivering such a controlled performance over the full 80 minutes against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Springboks thrashed Wales 73-0 in an 11-try thriller at Principality Stadium – the most points ever scored against Wales in Cardiff.

Ten Springboks crossed the try line as the new-look side controlled all aspects of the game, and fought until the very end to win a turnover and seal the win.

Only Eben Etzebeth’s red card, for gouging Alex Mann’s eye during a scuffle, put a small damper on the otherwise incredible display. And Erasmus said it appeared to be a justified red card – the incident acted against how the Springboks wished to play.

Rassie a proud coach

“We are very proud of the way we played,” Erasmus said, noting that Wales were still a formidable side that fought for everything despite their poor year, winning just two out of 11 games and lying 11th in the world rankings.

He reflected on when he played in the 1998 team that beat Wales 96-13 in London, saying his team “didn’t have much of a game plan”. This time was different.

“I felt we’ve been building up and building up, and I thought today was a controlled performance, because the Welsh are not guys who roll over and take the shots. They fight until the end.

“It was one of the more really clinical performances, us putting our soul out on the [field] and not trying to stop the other team’s soul because Wales are between what they really want to do – they have a great coach and will come back. But this was a really good controlled performance.”

He said he wanted to reassure Welsh players that situations change quickly, and just as Wales came back to beat the Springboks after their 1998 hiding, they would come back this time. He also noted that they were without 13 star players because the match fell outside World Rugby’s official Test window – just as the Boks were.

Springboks 5/5 on tour, 13/15 this season

It was another clean sweep for the Springboks on their end-of-year tour, after they beat Japan, France, Italy and Ireland before Wales. They finish the season with 13 wins out of 15 matches, including a non-Test against the Barbarians.

The Boks only lost to the All Blacks and Wallabies during their triumphant Rugby Championship – the first time South Africa ever successfully defended the title.

Other memorable wins include:

• Their 43-10 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington – New Zealand’s heaviest defeat in history,

• Their 67-30 demolition of Argentina in Durban where Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored the most points by a Springbok in a Test,

• Their 32-17 victory over France despite a red card in Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test, and Erasmus’ 50th as a coach

• Their 24-13 win over Ireland in Dublin