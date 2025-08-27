OPINION: Ethan Hooker unlikely to get a chance against All Blacks, but probably deserves one

He may be the youngest and least experienced player in the squad, but Ethan Hooker is in form and can cover during injury lay-offs.

Ethan Hooker is the youngest and least experienced player to be named in the 36-man Springbok squad to tour New Zealand this Rugby Championship.

While Bok coach Rassie Erasmus previously said he sees the 22-year-old as a centre, Hooker had a breakout season for the Sharks on the wing this year and may feature there after injuries sustained by Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe.

Time to shine?

Hooker made his Test debut in the second match against Italy in Gqeberha in July. He came off the bench for Canan Moodie at outside centre but made little impact with just 24 minutes to play.

Erasmus had previously spoken of how he wished to give Hooker and newcomer scrumhalf Morné van den Berg some game time this Rugby Championship – should early Tests go according to plan.

But after their shock 38–22 defeat to the Wallabies at Ellis Park, Erasmus went for a more tried-and-tested team that won 30–22 in Cape Town last weekend.

So Hooker’s inclusion in the touring squad is an interesting one, especially with Jesse Kriel, André Esterhuizen and now-fit Damian de Allende hitting their strides in the midfield, with Damian Willemse as experienced backup.

Then there is still Moodie (just two months Hooker’s senior), now-fit Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, who have a wealth of international experience at wing. Grant Williams, Aphelele Fassie, Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu all offer cover out wide.

Hooker could offer cover for two positions

One would feel Hooker deserves another shot or two before the tournament is over, and with injuries to Arendse and Van der Merwe, now is as good a time as any.

Mapimpi, Hooker’s Sharks teammate, has battled injury this season and has been less than his best in the few matches he’s had.

Hooker was pivotal in the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship campaign, starting all 18 matches to help them reach the semi-finals. In the star-studded Sharks team, Hooker scored the most tries (eight).

If age is a deterrent, Handré Pollard, De Allende, Kriel and Moodie all started playing for the Boks before the age of 23.

Why not have Hooker play on the bench as cover for one or both positions?