Exeter boss thrilled with Dweba signing: ‘He can become a fan-favourite’

The 29-year-old six-Test hooker will take plenty of experience to the English side.

England’s Exeter Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Springbok hooker, Joseph Dweba from the Stormers.

The 29-year-old Dweba who also previously played for the Cheetahs and had a stint with Bordeaux in France, has played six Tests for the Springboks. He also played for the SA Schools team as well as the Junior Boks.

‘Chance to be part of something special’

He will make the move to Sandy Park ahead of the new season.

“I’m looking forward to becoming an Exeter Chief,” the hooker told the club’s website. “I signed for the club because I believe it gives me the chance to be a part of something special that is about to happen in the coming seasons.”

Chiefs Director of Rugby Rob Baxter said he liked the fact Dweba had a lot of experience to bring into the club.

Positive signing

“We’re absolutely delighted to have completed the signing of Joseph for Exeter Chiefs on a long-term contract,” Baxter said. “We really feel he is a player who will add a lot to the team, both at set piece and in his work around the field.

“He’s a proven international and a proven high level rugby player. I think he’s one of those guys who can really become a fan-favourite here. He’s got a great personality, a bit of a larger-than-life type character.

“I think the quality of his play, the pivotal role he plays and his presence around the club will all be hugely positive for us. I really see him as a player who has got a large amount of experience while still having a lot of rugby left in him.

“I think he’ll really add a lot to the squad as we develop and move forward over the coming seasons. He’s a key signing for the club and I’d like to think it shows our intent to be moving forward to being a club that is featuring at the higher end of the Premiership in the future.”

Exeter last won the Premiership in the 2019/20 season and the following season (2020/21), they lost the final. Two other South Africans on the books of Exeter are Kwenso Blose and Jacques Vermeulen.