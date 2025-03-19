Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu set for extended run at flyhalf for Stormers

The rising Springbok star is set to receive an extended run at flyhalf for the Stormers in their coming URC games.

Stormers utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is set for an extended run for his franchise at flyhalf after largely playing at fullback and centre for them. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Stormers utility back star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is set to get an extended run at flyhalf for the franchise over their end of season run down the back end of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The Stormers have a two-game tour in the UK over the next two weekends, where they will face Scarlets in Wales and Ulster in Ireland, before returning to South Africa for a four game home run to end the competition’s pool stage.

With him having recently returned to full training after injury, it is unknown whether the Stormers will back him to start against Scarlets on Saturday or play him off the bench, but it looks like he will be playing in the flyhalf berth, unless injury forces him elsewhere.

Young player of Year

The exciting 23-year-old was named Young player of the Year for 2024 at the South African Rugby Awards last week, and just missed out on the World Breakthrough Player of the Year award at the World Rugby Awards late last year after a superb breakout season.

Over last year’s international season Feinberg-Mngomezulu largely featured at flyhalf for the Springboks, which was different to where he had mostly featured for the Stormers up to that point, which was at fullback and centre.

Due to Manie Libbok being the Stormers incumbent number 10, Feinberg-Mngomezulu had to fit in wherever needed, which was usually at 15 or in the midfield, while he did feature at 10 a couple of times.

However Bok coach Rassie Erasmus firmly backed him at flyhalf, as he made his international debut off the bench in the position, replacing Jordan Hendrikse in the match against Wales at Twickenham.

He then came off the bench at 10 for Handre Pollard in the first Test against Ireland in Pretoria, before replacing a concussed Willie le Roux at fullback early in the second Irish Test in Durban.

He was back at flyhalf in the Boks next game against Portugal, again off the bench replacing his Stormers teammate Libbok, before finally getting a run of three games starting at pivot against Australia Down Under and against the All Blacks at Ellis Park.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu made one last Bok appearance at flyhalf, coming off the bench for Pollard again in the second All Blacks Test in Cape Town, following which injury ruled him out for most of the rest of the year.

Stormers comeback

His comeback for the Stormers in late November against the Sharks saw him pick up a concussion, followed by first half injuries against the Lions and Sharks in December, which led to another spell on the sidelines.

He now has a chance to establish himself in the Stormers number 10 jersey, with Libbok currently out injured, possibly for the rest of the season, which is the perfect opportunity for Feinber-Mngomezulu to make himself first choice.

After picking his award at the SA Rugby Awards last week, Feinberg-Mngomezulu admitted he was happy to play wherever he was needed, but said that he hoped to nail down the number 10 jersey eventually.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman said he would finally get an extended opportunity at flyhalf for the Stormers.

“He’s going to have that opportunity now to settle himself in that position. Previously we had to manoeuvre him around, with Manie playing there. So we used Sacha in different spaces,” explained Snyman.

“He has obviously shown what he can do at flyhalf. He has played brilliantly there for the Springboks and hopefully he can settle in and get in a few games for us in the position.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s only real challenge for the starting flyhalf berth at the moment is from Jurie Mathee, while Damian Willemse is also able to play in the position, but is likely to slot in at centre.