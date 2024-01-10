Finally Lions are starting to roar once again

The Lions' five-game winning streak has seen them emerge as the in-form team among the South African franchises. They are now pushing hard for a place in the United Rugby Championship playoffs and have started with two wins in the Challenge Cup. The Johannesburg side have been impressive this season and they are reaping the rewards of being patient with their young players, who seem to have come of age. The players have also shown a lot of fight and character. Players coming of age The system the Lions have built has allowed players to shine individually and as a…

The Lions’ five-game winning streak has seen them emerge as the in-form team among the South African franchises.

They are now pushing hard for a place in the United Rugby Championship playoffs and have started with two wins in the Challenge Cup.

The Johannesburg side have been impressive this season and they are reaping the rewards of being patient with their young players, who seem to have come of age. The players have also shown a lot of fight and character.

Players coming of age

The system the Lions have built has allowed players to shine individually and as a collective. Marshalled by their captain, Marius Louw, the young Lions pack is roaring, with Francke Horn and Asenathi Ntlabakanye leading the way while at the back the likes of Sanele Nohamba, Quan Horn and Edwill van der Merwe have blossomed.

The Lions’ project took time, but it is looking like an almost finished product. The players are in tune with the coaches and the positive energy that has been created will do them the world of good for the rest of the season.

Ivan van Rooyen at the wheel

The franchise went through a tough time after their golden generation period between 2016 and 2018 but they are now finding their feet again. And for this, credit must be given to Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen.

He took the knocks when the team was blowing cold, and he faced criticism as his credentials were questioned. His demeanour in front of the press was not good, his body language was often down, and his voice would crack up after heart-crushing losses.

However, things have changed this term; he has charisma and authority when speaking to the press because the Lions are winning. The man known as Cash has the confidence and bounce of someone who has won WWE’s Mr Money in the Bank.

But now with momentum on their side and the wins coming, the Lions dare not rest on their laurels. The season is moving up in gears, and the Lions must stay focused and hungry to keep on winning.

Hopefully, their good performances will help attract their fans back to Ellis Park as the support at home games has been poor in recent times.