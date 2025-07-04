First Springboks store opens doors: How much a Bok matchday jersey will set you back

The reigning world champions get their 2025 Test season underway in Pretoria on Saturday.

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe in the new-look jersey, which is now available at the Springboks store in Sandton. Picture: Gallo Images

It’s a fairly costly affair being a Springbok supporter.

Just days before the new Test season gets under way with the reigning world champions taking on Italy in the first of two Tests in Pretoria on Saturday (5.10pm), the South African Rugby Union has opened its first retail store in the country.

The shop opened its doors on Friday morning in Sandton City.

According to the rugby body, the store will carry “official Nike replica teamwear as well as an exciting new range of off-field supporters clothing, called Springboks, designed to be worn everywhere – from the office to the braai”.

The cost of a Bok match jersey

Mark Alexander, president of Saru, explained the reasoning behind the new store.

“In retrospect, it is amazing that we have not had such an offering before now. Before today, if you’d asked the question ‘where is the Springbok shop?’ you’d have been met with blank faces.

“Famous sports teams around the world have club shops. If you’re in the Champs Elysee in Paris, you can visit the Paris St Germain club shop, if you’re passing through Munich airport you can visit the Bayern Munich club shop and if you’re in the Old Trafford area of Manchester you can visit United’s megastore.

“But if a visitor to South Africa wants to take home with him or her a memento of one of Africa’s most famous sports teams where was the Springboks store? Now we have an answer.”

So, what will a new-look Springbok Nike men’s short sleeve matchday replica jersey set one back? A cool R2 599.95.

The old-style long sleeve Nike jersey, as worn by the 1995 World Cup-winning Springbok team, will cost fans R1 799.95.

A unisex Nike “Bokke” hoodie is available for R1 399.95.

Bongi Mbonambi in the “Bokke” hoodie. Picture: Gallo Images

Reason for opening a store

The shop also sells a wide range of other Springbok leisurewear, from socks to T-shirts to caps and slops for men, women and children.

Rian Oberholzer, the CEO of SA Rugby, said something had to be done to answer South Africa’s hunger for the Springbok brand.

“The explosion of counterfeiters and imitators since 2019 has flooded e-commerce channels with fake product, borrowing from the colours and iconography of the Springboks,” he said.

“The exco recognised there was a gap in the market that others were exploiting and that there was an opportunity and a need for SA Rugby to meet that demand and retain the value for the benefit of rugby.

“The intention is that this store will be followed by others in due course.”

The new store’s offering is also available online at www.springbokretail.com. Springbok supporters gear and replica jerseys are also available at other sports retailers.