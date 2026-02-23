Sharks believe Jurenzo Julius can wear two hats in midfield

A silver lining for the Sharks on an otherwise dismal weekend was Jurenzo Julius' ability to adapt to a different position against the Lions.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen is happy with the adaptability that 2024 Junior Springbok Player of the Year Jurenzo Julius has shown in switching between inside and outside centre when needed.

The star-studded Durban union have generally played Springbok André Esterhuizen at inside centre, with Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter and Julius more often featuring at outside centre, but all three have shifted to inside when required.

Julius, the youngest player in the Sharks midfield, has long been known for his strength in attack, receiving measured praise from former coach John Plumtree, who hoped he would develop his defence to the same extent.

Pietersen, who has taken a somewhat different approach to Plumtree since taking over, in lifting training intensity and elevating pride in the Sharks jersey, said he backed Julius to grab his opportunity in their local derby against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

He was rewarded with probably the best performance by a Sharks player on the day, which the visitors lost 34-22.

‘The way he backs himself’

Where before he used his pace to run around defenders at outside centre, Julius simply ran over them, also once or twice showing class with hand-offs.

Two great runs in the second half lifted the Sharks spirits in a game they were chasing almost from the start.

He scored a try, and had another disallowed for an earlier infringement by another player, to be listed as a frontrunner for player of the match despite being in a losing cause.

“Jurenzo was good. He played 12 and showed what he can do,” Pietersen said.

“I just love the way he backs himself, has a full go.”

Modern game requires Jurenzo Julius to adapt

The Sharks coach said Julius once making an offload after a linebreak, that the Sharks could not retain, did not necessarily demonstrate poor decision-making. On another day, that offload may have been gathered by wing Jaco Williams, and led to a Sharks try.

“It’s just the roll of the ball today. I am very pleased with the way he put his hand up.”

Pietersen said the modern rugby game requires players to slot into different positions if needed.

“If you want to be in a team, that’s how it is. England wants to make [No 8] Henry Pollock a centre too.

“He [Julius] is pretty good at outside centre. If he can master 12, it’s a good weapon for him to play both positions.”