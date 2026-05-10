Foote hails ‘real growth’ of Junior Boks team after capturing U20 Rugby Champs title

The SA U20 team went unbeaten through the tournament to win the title for the first time.

Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote feels there has been “real growth” in the team’s game following their capturing of the U20 Rugby Championship title in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The Junior Boks drew 29-all with New Zealand in their final game to finish on top of the points table, following earlier wins in the competition against Argentina and Australia.

It was a first U20 Rugby Championship title for the Junior Boks.

‘Real growth’

On Saturday Foote’s team fought back from three to one tries down against their New Zealand counterparts to draw and win the title.

“We had moments where things didn’t go our way, but what stood out was the fight in the group and the resilience to keep coming back. That’s what you need in games like this, especially on occasions like these,” said Foote.

The coach added the Junior Boks showed clear development in their physicality and kicking game compared to previous encounters with New Zealand.

“Twelve months ago, we came here and didn’t kick particularly well. This time our kicking was mature, contestable, and it allowed us to play in the right areas of the field. There’s been real growth in our game.”

However, Foote admitted breakdown efficiency and ball security were areas where they could be better, especially ahead of the U20 World Championship later this year.

“We probably turned over the ball too easily at times, and that’s something we’ll definitely work on. Against a team like New Zealand, you get punished if you’re not clinical,” said Foote.

Depth tested

Captain Riley Norton, who had another solid game at No 5 lock, echoed his coach’s sentiments, particularly around the tense closing stages.

“Those last 10 minutes were hectic. Momentum kept swinging and that’s where you learn the most,” Norton said.

“We made a few simple errors and lost shape at the breakdown, and that gave them chances.”

Despite that, the Junior Bok skipper stressed the value of the tournament experience. “These are exactly the kind of pressure situations we’ll face at a Junior World Cup. You have to stay composed, control what you can, and trust your systems.”

Both Foote and Norton agreed that while the draw was bittersweet, the broader objective had been achieved.

“We’ve won the tournament, we’ve tested our depth, and we’ve learned a lot about ourselves,” said Foote. “This experience will serve us well going forward.”

The Junior Boks finished the tournament unbeaten on 13 points after they and New Zealand both earned three points from the closing game – two points for the draw and one bonus-point for scoring four tries each. The Kiwis finished with eight log points in total followed by Australia and Argentina who finished on seven points each.