Junior Boks name 42 players in training squad for upcoming series

Riley Norton and Zekhethelo Siyaya are unavailable for the first two matches of the series against Chili, Fiji and Georgia after being invited to the Springbok alignment camp.

The Junior Springboks have named a 42-player training squad for the forthcoming U20 International Series with Chili, Fiji and Georgia, with regulars such as Luan Giliomee, Christian Vorster, Jordan Steenkamp, and Pieter van der Merwe back in the group after they missed the recent U20 Rugby Championship due to injury.

The first batch of the squad will assemble on Monday, 18 May at their Stellenbosch Academy of Sports base, while players who carried a heavy workload in Gqeberha recently given an extra week of rest.

Junior Boks seek depth

The squad features players who attended the previous two Junior Bok training camps, the short tour to Georgia and the U20 Rugby Championship, won by South Africa, while Quintin Potgieter (loose forward) is a new addition.

Junior Bok head coach Kevin Foote said the selected group reflects their dual focus on immediate performance and long-term player development, as the national U20s continue to build depth and manage player workloads ahead of the 2026 Junior World Championship.

“We are looking to freshen up the squad, give players opportunities in certain positions and allow them to put their hands up for Junior World Championship selection,” said Foote.

“It is an important balance between managing the group in the present and continuing to build for the future.”

He said the tournament will provide valuable game time for some who have not featured regularly. Younger squad members will also be able to continue their development within the environment.

Regular captain Riley Norton (lock) and Zekhethelo Siyaya (utility back), who were recently included in the Springbok alignment camp squad, are unavailable for the first two matches. Midfielder Markus Muller, who recently made his Stormers debut, and Bulls wing Cheswill Jooste were not considered due to injuries.

The match days will be hosted at schools in and around Cape Town, with final fixtures to be confirmed. The series will be broadcast live on the SA Rugby YouTube channel.

Junior Bok squad to assemble in Stellenbosch on 18 May:

Forwards: Jordan Jooste (Stormers), Kai Pratt (Sharks), Mahle Sithole (Lions), Altus Rabe (Stormers), Luan van der Berg (Bulls), Bongani Dlamini (Bulls), Jaythen Orange (Lions), JD Hattingh (Lions), Thomas Beling (Bulls), Risima Khosa (Lions), Quintin Potgieter (Stormers), Vuyo Gwiji (Lions), Gert Kemp (Stormers).

Backs: Jayden Brits (Stormers), Jandrian Goosen (Bulls), Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Luan Giliomee (Sharks), Jordan Steenkamp (Stormers), Lindsey Jansen (Sharks), Pieter van der Merwe (Bulls), Olunje Mehlomakulu (Stormers), Christian Vorster (Bulls), Jade Muller (CUT), Junaide Stuart (Bulls), Akahluwa Boqwana (Bulls), Alzeadon Felix (Lions).

Squad members to assemble in Stellenbosch on 25 May:

Forwards: Oliver Reid (Stormers), Rambo Kubheka (Sharks), Liam van Wyk (Sharks), Danie Kruger (Stormers), Heinrich Theron (Bulls), Riley Norton (Stormers), Kebotile Maake (Bulls), Luke Cannon (Lions), Wasi Vyambwera (Sharks).

Backs: Hendré Schoeman (Bulls), Yaqeen Ahmed (Stormers), Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (Sharks), Ethan Adams (Lions), Samuel Badenhorst (Stormers), Jack Benade ( Stormers), Zekhethelo Siyaya (Sharks).