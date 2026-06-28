Foote delighted with Junior Boks performance: ‘A number of players put their hands up’

The SA U20 side delivered a masterclass in attacking rugby, scoring 15 tries, while they were also awarded a penalty try.

Junior Springboks coach Kevin Foote said he may struggle to pick a team going forward following a number of his players sticking up their hands in the team’s 104-7 victory against Uruguay in their Junior World Championship opener in Tbilisi on Saturday.

The SA U20 team ran in 15 tries and were also awarded a penalty try in the demolition job of the South Americans.

Foote’s team are the defending champions, having won the tournament title in Italy last year.

It was a high-quality performance by the Junior Boks against a completely outclassed Uruguay. Tries were scored by Markus Muller, Jordan Steenkamp (3), Risima Khosa (3), Ethan Adams, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (2), Cheswill Jooste, Jayden Brits (2), Siphosethu Mnebelele, and Gert Kemp.

Alzeadon Felix kicked two conversions, Luan Giliomee slotted three conversions and Akahlulwa Boqwana knocked over five conversions.

‘Exactly what you want’

The Junior Boks led 50-0 at the half-time break and added another 54 points in the second period.

“It’s awesome to finally get going after a long period of preparation,” said Foote.

“The players showed great intent from the start, and it’s pleasing to begin the tournament with a strong performance.”

Regarding the powerful showings of several players, Foote added: “There were plenty of strong performances and a number of players really put their hands up for selection. That’s exactly what you want in a competition like this, where the whole squad will be needed.”

But he said he was grateful for the depth of his squad, which is without first-choice captain Riley Norton and flyhalf Vusi Moyo, who have been included in the senior Springboks squad.

“We have a very good squad, and we’ll give other players opportunities in the next game. The focus is on continuing to build and improve,” said a delighted Foote.

The Junior Boks now turn their attention to their next assignment against hosts Georgia, who narrowly lost their opening fixture against Wales (25-24) and are expected to come out firing in front of a passionate home crowd. That game is on Thursday.

“You can feel the energy and passion in Georgia already,” said Foote. “They’ll be hurting after that loss and will come back strongly. We know they’ll bring a big physical challenge.”