Ford steers England to rare victory over New Zealand

15 November 2025

Ford, in his 104th Test for England, put the result beyond doubt with a 75th-minute penalty.

England’s fly half George Ford celebrates on the final whistle of the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union match between England and New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, in south-west London, on November 15, 2025. England won the game 33-19. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

George Ford inspired an England revival as they came from 12 points down to beat New Zealand 33-19 at Twickenham on Saturday for just their ninth win in 120 years of Tests against the All Blacks.

England fell 12-0 behind early on to New Zealand tries from Leicester Fainga’anuku and Codie Taylor but reached half-time just a point adrift at 12-11 after Ollie Lawrence’s try was followed by two drop-goals from veteran fly-half Ford.

Their comeback continued early in the second half as tries from Sam Underhill and Fraser Dingwall, both converted by Ford, propelled England into a 25-12 lead.

The prolific Will Jordan’s 44th try in 53 Tests brought New Zealand back into the game in the 66th minute.

But the recalled Ford, in his 104th Test for England, put the result beyond doubt with a 75th-minute penalty.

And there was still time for Tom Roebuck to dive over for a try in the corner as the All Blacks were denied a grand slam after their Autumn Nations Series wins over Ireland and Scotland earlier this month.

