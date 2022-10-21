Lions, Sharks rocked by URC match postponements

Ross Roche

The Lions and Sharks were unexpectedly rocked on Friday afternoon when their United Rugby Championship (URC) match-ups against Glasgow Warriors and Ulster respectively were called off due to both teams being unable to field full playing squads.

Both the Glasgow and Ulster teams have been decimated by gastroenteritis infections in the build up to the two URC games in Johannesburg and Durban, leading to the sides requesting for the games to be postponed.

ALSO READ: Bulls ring changes for Benetton match: Goosen out, Smith in

The URC then responded with a short statement confirming the postponements:

“The Round Six United Rugby Championship fixtures involving Glasgow Warriors, Ulster Rugby, Sharks and Lions have been postponed.

“Due to gastroenteritis infections it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads.

“In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from key stakeholders, the United Rugby Championship has made the decision to postpone the fixtures.

“The league will now move to examine potential dates to reschedule the games and will update in due course,” the statement concluded.

The reason for the infections is currently unknown, but it has been rumoured that it could be due to both the Glasgow and Ulster teams swimming in the dirty Durban sea.

Since the games have only been postponed at this stage, the Lions and Sharks will not be awarded points for the called off matches.

Big blow

The postponements will come as a blow to both the Lions and Sharks, as both teams were considered favourites for the weekend’s matches.

The Lions were strong favourites to pick up their first home win of the season against Glasgow, after they going down against the Bulls and Ulster in their only two home matches so far.

However their three away wins over Ospreys, Cardiff and Edinburgh, coupled with a brilliant fight back against Ulster that only saw them go down 39-37 against the Irish powerhouse, meant that they were favoured to beat Glasgow in home conditions.

The Sharks were then slight favourites against Ulster, after they bared their teeth with a thumping 40-12 win over Glasgow, assisted by their returning Springboks.

Having named a close to full strength team featuring Bok captain Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Makazole Mapimpi, Jaden Hendrikse, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche, the Sharks were expected to edge a strong Ulster team at their home ground.