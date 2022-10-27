Lions target first home win of URC season as they welcome Stormers

Ross Roche

The Lions will be targeting picking up their first home win of their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign when they welcome the Stormers to Ellis Park for their derby clash on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 4pm).

It has been a strong season for the Lions in the competition so far, thanks to a superb three game winning tour to Wales and Scotland, but they have lost both of their home matches so far, their season opener against the Bulls and in their last game against Ulster two weeks ago.

The Lions are thus keen to get their first win in front of their home fans on Saturday, and will hope to build on the momentum created from their tour and their thrilling comeback against Ulster which ended with them falling just short.

One of the Lions major improvements this season has been their improved finishing, which has seen them score a number of tries, including clinching try bonus points against Cardiff and Ulster, and they will be looking to do the same against the Stormers.

“We had a really good tour winning three from three. So it is really important for us now to keep that momentum going and put in some really good performances at home, especially after we just came up short against Ulster,” said Lions wing Edwill van der Merwe.

“I wouldn’t say it (Lions improved attack) has been a change of mindset, but we just want to play every game to the best of our ability and we know every point is important on this fiercely contested log.

“So every game that we play we are trying to do our best and get the bonus point victory, and I don’t think this weekend will be any different. It will be a really great game of rugby against the Stormers and I am looking forward to it.”

The Lions players should be refreshed for the match as well, after their past weekend’s clash against Glasgow Warriors was postponed due to a stomach bug in their camp, however they will hope that hasn’t robbed them of some of their momentum.

They will also be keen to reverse their recent form against SA sides which has seen them lose their last six games against local franchises.