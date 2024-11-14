Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Avatar photo

By sarugbymag

2 minute read

14 Nov 2024

11:12 am

Former Bok World Cup winner angered by ‘Bomb Squad’ critics

'To claim it’s unfair because we’re ‘too big and strong’ is absurd.'

Springbok rugby players

The so-called Springbok ‘Bomb Squad’ has again come under fire by critics in Europe. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

World Cup-winning former Springbok Francois Louw has slammed the vitriol surrounding the Springbok Bomb Squad, calling the debate “absurd”.

The latest uproar, notably from Welsh rugby writer Stephen Jones, emerged after Rassie Erasmus fielded a 7-1 bench in a victory for the world champions against Scotland at Murrayfield.

“Next, we’re going to hear we can’t pick Cheslin Kolbe because he’s too fast or Makazole Mapimpi because he’s too good,” the 76-Test Louw quipped to Netwerk24.

Reflecting on his role in the original Bomb Squad in 2019, the 39-year-old finds the criticism ridiculous: “Where in the world did anyone come up with the argument that it’s unfair because ‘you’re too big’?

“By that logic, it’s ‘you’re too big and too strong – don’t play so hard.’”

‘One extra forward’

Louw also noted that similar tactics have been overlooked when used by other teams, citing England’s recent 6-2 split. “Do you really think one extra forward makes such a difference that it causes an uproar in the entire rugby world?” he questioned.

“It looked impressive seeing all those forwards go in, making you think, ‘wow, it’s South Africa, we’ve got a solid group.’”

Regarding claims that the Bomb Squad is unfair and has altered the game, Louw disagrees. “It’s a tactic that works … South Africa finds ways to win. The best teams do, regardless of the method,” he insists.

“To claim it’s unfair because we’re ‘too big and strong’ is absurd.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.

Read more on these topics

Rassie Erasmus Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Water and food to be delivered to illegal miners as police urge them to resurface
Politics WATCH: ‘I can’t be threatened by Zuma, he’s inviting me for a fight’ – Malema
Courts Was Mark Lifman worth R10m? Alleged hitmen to apply for bail in December
News ‘Criminals are not to be helped’: Ntshavheni on why govt will not assist trapped illegal miners in Stilfontein
Crime Safa President Danny Jordaan released on R20 000 bail

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES