Former Bok World Cup winner angered by ‘Bomb Squad’ critics

'To claim it’s unfair because we’re ‘too big and strong’ is absurd.'

The so-called Springbok ‘Bomb Squad’ has again come under fire by critics in Europe. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

World Cup-winning former Springbok Francois Louw has slammed the vitriol surrounding the Springbok Bomb Squad, calling the debate “absurd”.

The latest uproar, notably from Welsh rugby writer Stephen Jones, emerged after Rassie Erasmus fielded a 7-1 bench in a victory for the world champions against Scotland at Murrayfield.

“Next, we’re going to hear we can’t pick Cheslin Kolbe because he’s too fast or Makazole Mapimpi because he’s too good,” the 76-Test Louw quipped to Netwerk24.

Reflecting on his role in the original Bomb Squad in 2019, the 39-year-old finds the criticism ridiculous: “Where in the world did anyone come up with the argument that it’s unfair because ‘you’re too big’?

“By that logic, it’s ‘you’re too big and too strong – don’t play so hard.’”

‘One extra forward’

Louw also noted that similar tactics have been overlooked when used by other teams, citing England’s recent 6-2 split. “Do you really think one extra forward makes such a difference that it causes an uproar in the entire rugby world?” he questioned.

“It looked impressive seeing all those forwards go in, making you think, ‘wow, it’s South Africa, we’ve got a solid group.’”

Regarding claims that the Bomb Squad is unfair and has altered the game, Louw disagrees. “It’s a tactic that works … South Africa finds ways to win. The best teams do, regardless of the method,” he insists.

“To claim it’s unfair because we’re ‘too big and strong’ is absurd.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.