Springboks revert to type with 12 changes for England clash

The biggest selection calls are at flyhalf where Manie Libbok starts and tighthead prop where Wilco Louw gets the nod.

The Springboks have reverted to type for their end-of-year-tour clash against England after they named largely their strongest match XV, and after the furore of last week’s 7-1 bench split, have switched to the more traditional 5-3 for the game at Twickenham on Saturday.

After naming a number of back-up stars in their starting side for their win over Scotland at Murrayfield, backed by what many called the ‘nuclear squad’ on their bench, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus announced less surprises this time round.

Changes

The attack-minded Manie Libbok as the starting flyhalf, in place of Handre Pollard, and Wilco Louw slotting in at tighthead prop are arguably the two biggest surprises in the starting XV, along with RG Snyman at lock and Grant Williams at scrumhalf, to a lesser extent.

The rest of the changes were expected, with Siya Kolisi back to lead the side, along with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese in a fearsome loose trio.

In the backline Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende and Kurt-Lee Arendse all make their expected returns to the starting lineup, while Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi are the only starting survivors from Sunday’s game.

Manie Libbok will wear the No 10 jersey at Twickenham. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Quick turnaround

“The turnaround between the Scotland and England Tests is short, so we had to be smart in our selection to enable us to field a fresh squad with only six days between two tough Test matches,” explained Erasmus.

“It obviously has a knock-on in effect in the sense that we’ve made 12 changes to the starting lineup, but we have been rotating our squad all season.

“Over and above that most of these players know each other really well having played together for the last few seasons, as well as in the Rugby World Cup, the Castle Lager Incoming Series, and the Rugby Championship, so we are pleased with the quality of the team we’ve been able to name.”

Heavily rotating his team has become a regular feature for Erasmus this season, with him averaging 8,5 personnel changes per Test over their 11 internationals this campaign.

Bulls forward Louw was the big selection in the team, after he initially didn’t make the Bok touring squad, until an injury to Jan-Hendrik Wessels necessitated the call-up of an additional prop.

This will be his first game for the Boks since playing the last of his 14 Tests behind closed doors against Argentina in Port Elizabeth three years ago.

Springboks

Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Grant Williams, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (c), RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am