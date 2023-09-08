Former Lions and Bok winger signs for the Stormers

Former England U20 star Ben Loader has also joined the Cape-based team for the coming season.

The Stormers have announced that former Lions and Springbok winger Courtnal Skosan will run out for the Cape franchise this coming United Rugby Championship season.

Skosan spent many years playing for the Lions, following a brief spell with the Bulls, but most recently turned out for Northampton Saints in England.

Skosan, who grew up in the Cape, played for the Junior Boks in 2011 while he made his senior Bok debut in 2017.

‘Finishing ability’

Stormers boss John Dobson said he was pleased to welcome Skosan home.

“We have all seen Courtnall’s incredible finishing ability over the years and he has a real passion for this region and what it means to represent the Stormers,” said Dobson.

“He brings valuable experience and a familiarity with European conditions and teams with him, which all makes him a highly valuable acquisition for us. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Stormers jersey.”

Skosan said that the opportunity to return to Cape Town and play for the Stormers was one that he couldn’t pass up.

“This is a very exciting time for myself and my family. I want to make the most of every minute I get in this jersey and do the supporters proud. I can’t wait for the new season to get underway,” he said.

England U20 star

The Stormers have also signed English outside back Ben Loader for the coming season.

The 24-year-old former England U20 international has played all his professional rugby for London Irish.

Loader was impressive for the London club in an Investec Champions Cup encounter at DHL Stadium in December and will now call the iconic stadium home, having signed a two-year deal.

Dobson said that Loader, who stands 1.88m tall, would be a great fit for the Stormers’ style of rugby.

“Ben is a player with considerable natural ability, he has pace and power in abundance and fits our game model perfectly.

“We are looking forward to the impact he will have here, as we approach another demanding season.”