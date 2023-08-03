Deon Fourie’s journey from the French second division to (hopefully) the World Cup

By Ross Roche

It has been a long and winding journey for Springbok loose forward Deon Fourie and he will be hoping to make a big impact this weekend in the team’s first World Cup warm-up game against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

It is the final chance for Fourie to impress ahead of the naming of the final 33-man World Cup squad next Tuesday and he will be hoping to squeeze his way into the group in a similar position to what Schalk Brits was at the last showpiece event.

Fourie, at 36-years-of-age, is the second oldest player in the current Bok squad, behind Duane Vermeulen, and only made his national debut last year at the ripe old age of 35.

Looking back on his journey that started back in 2006 when Fourie made his senior debut for Western Province, it has been a wild one that saw him spend seven years in France, where he may be returning to try and help the Boks defend their title.

French second division

“In 2019 I was still in France playing second division. I was on a train back from a game and I watched the match (World Cup final) when we won. So there has been a lot of change since then, playing second division in France to sitting here now today,” said Fourie.

“It will mean a lot (to make the World Cup squad). As everyone has said it’s everyone’s dream and the pinnacle of their career. So hopefully it can happen.

“But it’s been a rollercoaster. I came back from France, broke my cheekbone in my first URC game for the Stormers and was out for a few months. Then everything went well. We won the URC and I got my first (Bok) call-up.

“So everything hasn’t gone exactly as planned but it is a privilege and great honour to be here and I will keep pushing until I can’t anymore.”

Third choice hooker

If Fourie does make the Bok World Cup squad it will likely be as the team’s ‘third choice’ hooker, with him taking on a utility role as, despite him having started his career in the position, he is now an out and out loose forward.

However, he is not daunted by the role if it is given to him and it is something he admits he is well prepared for.

“It hasn’t been difficult (to prepare for). As I have said before I have played more years at hooker than I have at flank. So from an experience point of view I’ve got that backup,” explained Fourie.

“Then at training I still do the lineouts, I still do scrumming and basically do the same as all of the other hookers at training. So I am well prepared in that regard.”

First start

This weekend’s match will see Fourie making his first Bok start in the No 6 jumper, which holds a lot of meaning for him as he has made the position his own in the Stormers set-up.

“If you told me a few years ago that I would have the Springbok No6 jersey on my back I would have laughed at you. It’s a big number in Springbok history and it is a massive privilege for me to wear it in a game,” said Fourie.

“It comes with a big responsibility and hopefully I can live up to the number and to the jersey.

“My mindset (this weekend) is to try and do what has brought me here. If I can replicate what I have done in the URC for the Stormers with the Boks and hopefully do a bit better I will be happy.”