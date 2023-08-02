Orie v Kleyn, Fourie v Dweba as World Cup squad battle heats up

By Ross Roche

A number of players will be desperate to put in a big performance when the Springboks clash with Argentina in their first World Cup warm-up match in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

It is the final chance for a number of Bok fringe players to make a statement as they try to force their way into the final 33-man squad that will be named for the showpiece event next Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Tough Argentina Tests exactly what Boks need ahead of World Cup – Davids

Players such as locks Jean Kleyn and Marvin Orie, hooker Joseph Dweba, utility forward Deon Fourie and inside centre Andre Esterhuizen are some of the players still in with a shot of forcing themselves into the mix.

Interesting battle

An interesting battle is thus setup between Orie and Kleyn, with only one of them likely to make the World Cup squad.

With the number of five locks that the Boks have in Lood de Jager and RG Snyman, Orie is on the back foot as Kleyn is a four lock.

But Orie has been given a golden opportunity to impress again this weekend, with him having made two starts this season so far and he now gets a third after De Jager, who was meant to start, has been omitted from the match 23 due to illness.

“That’s why Marvin came with, in case something like this happened. Lood last played against New Zealand so it would’ve been nice to give him a go,” admitted coach Jacques Nienaber at Tuesday’s team announcement press conference.

“Unfortunately, he is sick. He isn’t injured, just sick. So medically, we feel it’s a bit of a risk. That’s why Marvin is starting.”

Another interesting battle is arguably between Fourie and Dweba, although Fourie is starting the match at flank and hooker Dweba is playing off the bench.

Third hooker slot

The third hooker slot in the Boks World Cup squad has been a hotly debated topic, whether Dweba will make the cut, or whether Fourie, who started his career playing in the position before moving to loose forward, would be picked as a utility option.

With Dweba only being selected as a replacement again, as he was in the Boks opening match of the season against Australia, it may be an indication that the team management may be leaning towards taking Fourie in that position.

“With Deon what he gave to us off the bench against Australia, the intensity and what he brought to the Stormers and what he did for us last year on the end of year tour. If he brings that (this weekend) then obviously we will be happy,” said Nienaber.

“At least we have got minutes into him (Dweba). If you look at the third hooker at some of the teams, they have probably had less minutes than Dweba.”

“It is just the way it is. Bongi (Mbonambi) and Malcolm (Marx)have got a majority of the games. But Joseph has had a little bit of minutes. With four games and we have three hookers, with Deon standing in as a fourth, it’s tough. We have tried to manage it as best we can.”