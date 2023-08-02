No nerves for Moodie as World Cup squad announcement draws closer

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

It’s evident that Springbok outside back Canan Moodie belongs in Test rugby as he’s shown he can hold his nerve in pressure situations.

And Moodie will be leaning on this calm demeanour to avoid putting pressure on himself ahead of next week’s Rugby World Cup squad announcement.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will name his 33-man squad on Tuesday that will go to France for the global showpiece, which starts next month, and Moodie’s direct competition includes fellow outside backs Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

During the recent three Rugby Championship matches the wingers got a chance to audition and stake their claims for selection. Moodie played in the 43-12 win over Australia in Pretoria in July and on Saturday against Los Pumas in Buenos Aires in the first of three World Cup warm-up games, Moodie will have another go and look to give himself a chance to secure a ticket to France.

‘Opportunity’

“I’m not nervous at all, what happens, happens,” said Moodie when quizzed about the pressures of competing for a place in the World Cup squad.

“I’m just focusing on making the most of the opportunity I have this weekend. We have an opportunity to fire a shot and hopefully put our names in that squad,” he said.

The Boks’ preparations for the World Cup are in the final phase, the warm-up games against Argentina, Wales and New Zealand this month will play a key role in making sure their systems are working. Moodie says the team is focused on executing management’s plans in these friendly matches.

Alignment

“It’s all just based on aligning in our plan, coach Rassie (Erasmus) and Jacques (Nienaber) have been building a plan for a long time. Now it’s just getting into those plans and for us as players to go out on the field and executing those plans, that’s the most important thing now,” said Moodie.

Moodie will start at No 14 with Mapimpi at No 11. Last weekend at Ellis Park Kolbe and Arendse started on the wings in the narrow win against Argentina. They were presented with a tough test and ahead of Saturday’s match Arendse, who is on the bench for Saturday, has been giving Moodie pointers on what Los Pumas will bring.

“Kurt-Lee is here with us, he gave me some inside info on how they contest in the air, how their kicking game is structured for us to go chasing and receive kicks,” said the 20-year-old.

“So that is helping me with my preparation for the week. It also helps a lot with the other guys that played (last weekend) to know where we can identify space and play into it.”