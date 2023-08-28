Francois Hougaard to turn out for Sharks in URC

The Durban-based team are missing two of their frontline No 9s in Grant Williams and Jaden Hendrikse.

Francois Hougaard will play for the Sharks for a short period at the start of the URC season. Picture: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

John Plumtree has netted an experienced Springbok scrumhalf to assist the Sharks while Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Williams are on World Cup duty.

The Sharks will be without their star scrumhalf duo during the start of the United Rugby Championship, when they face a challenging four-week tour.

If the Springboks progress through the World Cup playoffs, Hendrikse and Williams will be away from the Sharks until 29 October.

Short-term contract

On Sunday, the Sharks announced that Francois Hougaard will return to South Africa to play for the Durbanites during the World Cup.

The former Bulls star signed a short-term contract with Saracens last year after Wasps went into administration.

It will be the first time that Hougaard plays domestic rugby in South Africa since 2015. The 35-year-old brings plenty of experience to the Sharks squad, with 46 Tests to his name, as well as two Super Rugby titles.

Hougaard, who can also play wing, will join Cameron Wright, Tiaan Fourie and Bradley Davids as the Sharks scrumhalves for the start of the 2023-24 season.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.