Glimmer of hope for Steyn as Cheetahs await Challenge Cup news

By Ross Roche

There is a glimmer of hope for Springbok utility back Frans Steyn, while the Cheetahs anxiously wait for confirmation on whether they will be one of the two invitational teams to compete in next season’s Challenge Cup.

Last week Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie effectively ruled two-time World Cup winner Steyn out of contention for this year’s showpiece event, explaining that he still wasn’t able to jog and was a long way from reaching the fitness level required to feature at the event.

ALSO READ: SA Rugby have to do more to keep Cheetahs relevant

However, he also admitted that miracles do happen and after watching his charges win the Currie Cup final on Saturday night, Fourie chartered the way forward for his team, which offered a tiny ray of hope for Steyn.

With the World Cup being played in September and October this year, the Cheetahs’ regular invitational tournament the Toyota Challenge will not be able to be hosted as usual as a number of the sides they invite from Europe will be taking part in the showpiece event.

Super Rugby

But they have managed to organise four games against Super Rugby Pacific side the Western Force, and this will give Steyn an opportunity to prove his fitness in the two games to be held at the end of August, ahead of the World Cup.

“We will play against the Western Force in two games in Bloem and two in Perth. At the end of August, beginning of September we will play in Bloemfontein. And at the end of September, beginning October we will be playing in Perth,” explained Fourie.

“We are looking forward to that. It will be great to measure ourselves against a Super Rugby side.

“I don’t know when those two invitees (for the Challenge Cup) will be nominated, but we are holding thumbs that one of those will be the Cheetahs, and that we will be competing in the European Challenge Cup in December and January next year.”

Challenge Cup

Fourie claimed that playing in the Challenge Cup was vital for the Cheetahs to remain as one of the country’s top franchises, helping them hold onto some big players while also luring top talent to the union.

“We enjoyed playing in the European Challenge Cup and it meant a lot to the team, to the coaches. We picked up a lot of experience in those conditions,” said Fourie.

“Our conditioning improved as we focused on the Challenge Cup and our guys became stronger to be able to compete there. I think we stood our ground, qualifying for the round of 16. So hopefully they want us to play in that competition again this coming season.”

In the past season’s Challenge Cup the Cheetahs showed that they belonged by pushing URC side Scarlets all the way and beating French side Pau twice, before being dumped out of the competition by French giants Toulon.

NOW READ: Hawies Fourie living the dream after Cheetahs’ Currie Cup triumph