In the spotlight: Six Springboks out to impress against Scotland

A number of fringe squad players will be aiming to make the most of their chance in the Test at Loftus.

The Springboks coaching team have given a large number of their fringe brigade a chance to impress against a quality tier one opponent in Scotland, when the two sides meet in their Nations Championship match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 5:40pm).

A number of these players have been a part of the Bok system for the past few years, but have found chances hard to come by, and most have only had a brief chance to show what they are capable of against weaker opposition.

Against Scotland they now have a golden opportunity to prove their worth, and get themselves into the frame for possible selection to the Boks’ World Cup squad next year.

Here are six players who will be eager to impress:

Embrose Papier

Embrose Papier isn’t exactly a fringe player, but rather an outsider, as he has not even been given a sniff over the past few years, despite his top franchise form for the Bulls. Papier made his Bok debut when Rassie Erasmus first took over back in 2018 and made seven appearances that year.

Since then he hasn’t been given another shot, and it has taken eight years for him to finally receive his eighth cap. The scrumhalf will now look to take this chance with both hands, and prove that he deserves to be in the squad going forward.

Evan Roos

Much has been said about Evan Roos and Erasmus not placing much trust in the Stormers’ star eighthman, but he can now silence his detractors with a big performance against Scotland and their strong back row.

Roos made his Bok debut against Wales back in 2022, but has played sporadically since then and only has eight caps to his name. He has played against big teams, including England, Australia and Argentina, but has not become a regular. If he can impress now, he could get himself into the picture.

Cobus Wiese

Utility forward Cobus Wiese made his Springbok debut last year, and with his utility value looked to be in Erasmus’ plans, but he ended up playing just two games and was then left out of the mix. He made his debut off the bench against Italy and a week later started against Georgia at eighthman.

Wiese didn’t get another chance, and he now finally gets that opportunity to prove he belongs, with him starting at lock on Saturday. What makes the opportunity even bigger is the fact there are big injury concerns among the locks, so if he can impress, he could secure a long-term spot.

Ntuthuko Mchunu

Stormers loosehead prop Ntuthuko Mchunu has enjoyed a stellar season for the Stormers and has been rewarded with another chance to force himself into the regular Bok picture. Mchunu made his Bok debut in the same match as Roos, against Wales in 2022, but has only played two Tests since then.

Mchunu hasn’t performed poorly, he’s just in an incredibly competitive department, but if he can transfer his franchise form to the international stage, he will definitely become a regular feature. He has a huge opportunity to show his class against Scotland, especially with Ox Nche injured.

Vincent Tshituka and Quan Horn

Both Sharks utility forward Vincent Tshituka and Lions utility back Quan Horn have similar Springbok experiences. Both have been around the system over the past couple of years, but neither has received a proper opportunity.

Tshituka picked up his sole Bok cap playing the full 80 minutes against Italy at Loftus last year, while Horn’s only Bok cap came from a 16-minute cameo off the bench against Portugal in 2024.

Both will only have a limited chance to impress, off the bench against Scotland, but will hope it is enough to earn another look in over the course of the coming season.