‘Best pack in world rugby’: Scotland brace for Bok physicality, Kyle Steyn’s special game

Scotland's South Africa-born vice captain is relishing his first match against the Springboks.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said Scotland are preparing for a massive physical clash against the Springboks in their second Nations Championship match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 5.40pm).

Both teams come from important wins – the Boks beating England 45-21 at Ellis Park and Scotland edging Argentina 47-38 in Córdoba to go first and second on their respective hemisphere tables.

Talismanic flyhalf Finn Russel returns from injury for Scotland. But despite the side having some experienced players, none in the matchday 23 have played against the Springboks in South Africa.

Scotland’s ‘going to be up against it’

Townsend said three defeats to the Springboks in the last five years, including their last match in Edinburgh in 2024 (32-15) taught them to prepare for a bruising.

“We know the forwards will be the ones who will be tested this week against the best pack in World Rugby. They’re the best team in world rugby right now,” Townsend said.

He joked that the Scotland coaching staff had even discussed playing a 7-1 forward-heavy bench split, but in the end went for a “traditional” 6-2.

“We’re definitely going to be up against it physically and we will relish those challenges. They will be really physical in their defence. It’s a unique defence, line speed, forcing you back inside.

“There will be a challenge around the set-piece, the scrum and maul and also when they carry they have a real mix to their game. They have innovation and superb athletes. Their A-game is coming around the corner and carrying hard at you.”

The Scotland coach said there would be times when the Springboks would have momentum. Then it would be up to them to wrestle it back quickly.

Kyle Steyn to face Springboks for first time

While South African-born Kyle Steyn has faced opposition from South Africa many times as Glasgow Warriors captain, he has yet to have the chance to play against the Springboks, missing three clashes due to injury or being left out of the squad.

Townsend said Scotland’s vice captain is now relishing the encounter.

“It will be a big game for him. He has a lot of family who will be at the game. His brother lives in Pretoria.

“A special opportunity for him, and the others. None of the 23 have played a Test match against the Springboks here, and to do it while they’re world champions is a game that will stand out in most of the players’ careers.”