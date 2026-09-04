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Griquas and Cheetahs gunning for final, Lions and Pumas eager to upset

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By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

4 September 2026

02:31 pm

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The defending champions Griquas will be eyeing a home final when they host the Lions in their semifinal clash on Sunday.

Cheetahs v Pumas

The Cheetahs and Pumas in Currie Cup action during their pool match at the Mbombela Stadium last weekend. The two teams meet in the semifinals in Bloemfontein on Sunday. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

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The Griquas and Cheetahs will be hoping that their stronger form in the Currie Cup so far this season will translate into a solid semifinal performance, with the defending champs hosting the Lions in Kimberley, and the Bloemfontein side welcoming the Pumas.

It should be an incredible clash between the Griquas and Lions, as it is a reverse of last year’s final, where the Joburg side were favourites and hosting the match at Ellis Park only for the Kimberley team to upset the odds with a last gasp penalty to secure the title.

This year the Griquas are clear favourites at home having dominated the competition so far with just one loss, and comfortably beat the Lions at home in the pool stage, but they will still have to be wary of a potential backlash.

In the other semi, the Cheetahs are aiming to reach their first Currie Cup final since they won the competition back in 2023, with them having been dumped out in the semifinals over the last two years.

They, however, face a huge test against the Pumas, who won their only Currie Cup title in 2022, but have had the better of them in this competition and the SA Cup over the past few seasons.

Home ground advantage

The Cheetahs will be hoping that home advantage plays a part, after they were stunned by the Pumas in Mbombela last weekend, going down 52-26, and will also be leaning on the experience of World Cup winning coach Frans Steyn, and double World Cup winning scrumhalf Faf de Klerk.

“We wanted to go and win (in Mbombela). I think we disappointed ourselves over the past weekend. There were some harsh words that were said over Monday and Tuesday,” explained Steyn about the result over the past weekend.

“That’s not our standard. We never go into a game to save ourselves, and we weren’t there on the day. So hopefully we fix our issues this week, and hopefully we can put out a proper performance that we can be proud of on the weekend.

“There is a difference playing in a semifinal against the Pumas. There is an intensity and the magnitude of the game is massive.”

If the Griquas and Cheetahs can continue their good form and make it to the final it will set up a classic encounter between the two teams in Kimberley next weekend.

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But both the Lions, who have hosted and lost the last two Currie Cup finals, and the Pumas, who will be chasing the glory of 2022, will be eager to produce an upset and get themselves into the showpiece match.

Fixtures

Sunday

Griquas v Lions at Griqua Park in Kimberley: Kick-off 1pm

Cheetahs v Pumas at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein: Kick-off 3:30pm

Read more on these topics

Cheetahs rugby team Currie Cup Griquas Rugby Team Lions rugby team Pumas Rugby Team
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