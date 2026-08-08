Currie Cup result: Griquas leapfrog Lions to top log

In round five, Griquas host the Sharks XV while the Lions return to Johannesburg to face the Boland Cavaliers.

Defending champions Griquas claimed a commanding bonus-point win in Saturday’s top-of-the table clash against the Lions in Kimberley.

Griquas scored four tries, with flyhalf George Whitehead adding 11 points from the tee, to win 31-19.

The hosts came out firing, wingers Gurswin Wehr and Dylan Maart both crossing with Whitehead adding a penalty to give them a 13-0 lead.

The Lions struggled to build momentum as Griquas disrupted their set-piece and forced errors in the red zone before Wehr made a crucial intercept to keep the visitors at bay.

A sensational linebreak from flanker Thando Biyela got the Lions on the board in the closing stages of the half. Flyhalf Sam Francis converted to make it 13-7 at the break.

Whitehead extended the lead after the restart with his second penalty before the hosts pulled away. Hooker Janus Venter powered over and scrumhalf Bobby Alexander dotted down to secure the bonus point.

The Lions were handed an opportunity when centre Zane Bester was shown a yellow card with 15 minutes remaining and made it count when flanker Jarod Cairns crossed.

Whitehead added his third penalty before Lions replacement Exauce Kevani powered over just before full-time.

In round five, Griquas host the Sharks XV while the Lions return to Johannesburg to face the Boland Cavaliers.

GRIQUAS – Tries: Gurswin Wehr, Dylan Maart, Janus Venter, Bobby Alexander. Conversion: George Whitehead. Penalties: George Whitehead (3).

LIONS – Tries: Thando Biyela, Jarod Cairns, Exauce Kevani. Conversions: Sam Francis (2).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.