Guscott says Sacha ‘best player in the world’

The new star flyhalf of the Springboks is out injured and won't feature in the Nations Championship Test against England.

Former England centre Jeremy Guscott believes rugby fans have been robbed of seeing “the best player in the world” at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Guscott said he was looking forward to the Nations Championship clash between the Springboks and England, but was disappointed Bok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu would not be involved.

“It’s really a shame, not just for Sacha, but also for the rest of the rugby world who would love to experience a player of his calibre,” he told Rapport.

“He’s super talented, super special, and without a doubt my favourite player in the world.”

Guscott, who famously enjoyed great success against South Africa during his international career, added: “Everyone is raving about players like Antoine Dupont and Louis Bielle-Biarrey these days, but as far as I’m concerned, Sacha is the best.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu is out with an ankle injury.

Despite England arriving in South Africa after a poor Six Nations campaign, Guscott believes Steve Borthwick’s side can still pose a threat.

“Nobody expects England to go to South Africa and beat the Boks on their home field in front of a fanatical crowd,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing South Africa in action, but also to seeing how England tackle this challenge after losing to France in the last match of the Six Nations while still showing glimpses of what they can do.

“If England can sharpen up a few critical facets of their game and operate more efficiently, they could give some big guns a run for their money.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story in Rapport click here.