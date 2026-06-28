Boks and England to play at half empty Ellis Park?

Ticket sales for the Nations Championship match have not gone well.

Ticket sales have been poor for this coming Saturday’s Nations Championship Test between the Springboks and England at Ellis Park, according to Rapport.

The Sunday publication says the Boks and England could play in a half empty stadium should sales not pick up this week.

The match is the first for both teams in the newly created Nations Championship.

The Boks warmed up for the match with a big win against the Barbarians in Cape Town last weekend. They also face Scotland and Wales in home Tests in July in the Nations Championship.

Rapport revealed on Sunday that by Wednesday this past week only 21,000 tickets had been sold for the match at Ellis Park, which can hold up to 62,000 fans.

Ticket prices range from R950 to R3,000.

A number of factors have been been put forward for the sluggish sales, among them tough economic conditions as well as the fact Gauteng will host four Test matches in quick succession this season – England at Ellis Park this weekend, Scotland next week at Loftus and then the All Blacks at Ellis Park and FNB Stadium, the latter two matches part of the Greatest Rivalry series.

Ellis Park’s location in downtown Joburg has also been mentioned as a reason why some fans might stay away.

The match next Saturday kicks off at 5.40pm.

For the full story in Rapport click here.