Siya Kolisi excited to face old foes Matera, Lavanini

'I've always looked up to him,' Kolisi said of Pablo Matera.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said he was excited to play his first Test of the season, and more so because it will be against familiar foes in the Argentina line-up.

Kolisi missed the first three Nations Championship Tests due to a hamstring strain, but is now one of five Springbok players set to return from injury in their one-off Test in Buenos Aires on Saturday night (kick-off 9.10pm).

The others are Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Morné van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

In the build-up, coach Rassie Erasmus said Kolisi was the one player he was least worried about finding his feet again – the 35-year-old being no stranger to injuries, and making returns before the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.

Kolisi not putting pressure on himself

“I feel good,” Kolisi said, adding that his hamstring felt strong after two weeks of training.

“I’m excited. I just don’t want to put any pressure on myself. I want to go out there and do what I can do, just play my part in the team.”

He said he expected a tough game, so no additional motivation was needed. Still, it was good to return will players had had played with for a long time.

On the opposite side of the field, fellow blindside flanker Pablo Matera will lead a young Argentine side featuring four debutants against the Springboks.

“Pablo and I kind of started at a similar time. He’s someone I respect very much,” Kolisi said.

“He’s an amazing player. He can fight at the breakdown, and he can carry the ball very well.

“He’s a very passionate guy who led the team for a couple of years until Julian [Montoya] took over, and I know the boys will follow him. They’ve always looked up to him.”

All business on the field

Kolisi said it was always a challenge playing against a leader like that, who loved his country.

“He plays for his people. He’s a good guy off the field, too. I love talking to him after a game. I’ve met his kids.”

Kolisi said the Springboks get on well with the Argentinian side, but when they’re on the field, it’s all business.

“They really fight for the people, and the crowd get behind them, and they use that to get them going.

“I know he [Matera] will be one of their key players. With Tomás Lavanini coming back, too, who’s someone that I started at a similar time with as well. I know how important it will be for him to come back and play for his country.

“So a couple of us are coming from injuries. But we also play against people we’ve played against before. It’s going to be a good challenge.”