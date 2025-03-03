OPINION: Handre Pollard could be the Bulls’ missing link

Handre Pollard will be joining the Bulls when his contract with Leicester Tigers comes to an end at the conclusion of the English Premier League season.

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard joining the Bulls is a major coup and could be exactly what the Highveld side need to push them to the next level and make them a major force in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

That’s not to say the Bulls haven’t been impressive in the competition already, with them having made the playoffs every season.

They finished fourth on the log in their debut URC campaign, and ended as runners-up behind champions, the Stormers, sixth in the next edition and were knocked out in the quarterfinals, and last season second before again finishing as runners-up, this time behind Glasgow Warriors.

Currently the Bulls are third on the log and on target for another deep run, but they again aren’t considered favourites, and it would take a major effort for them to upset the odds and go that one step further and win.

Last season was arguably their best chance, hosting the final at Loftus Versfeld in front of their own fans against Glasgow, but they still conspired to slip up against the Scottish side.

Something missing

It has always felt like there has been something missing from the Bulls team, and Pollard could be that missing link.

Johan Goosen was expected to fill that gap when he signed for the Bulls ahead of the start of the URC in 2021, but he has been incredibly injury prone and when he has played, has been unable to reach the heights that he did early in his career when he made his Springbok debut as a 20-year-old.

The Bulls have invested in other flyhalves over the years, but not since the days of Pollard wearing the blue jersey and Morne Steyn before him, have they had someone really take charge of the No 10 position.

Chris Smith was solid, if unspectacular, and currently they have Boeta Chamberlain and Jaco van der Walt also on their books.

However, it would seem Chamberlain and Van der Walt are not at a high enough level to be considered the first choice, as evidenced by the Bulls backing Bok fullback Willie le Roux at flyhalf over the past few games.

With Pollard set to turn 31 later this month, he still has more than a few good years left in him, and he is still expected to be a major player for the Boks at the World Cup in Australia in 2027.

So he is the perfect signing for the Bulls, and should be the answer to their flyhalf troubles. And it shouldn’t be a surprise if he is able to lift them to another level in the years to come. His signing is massive.