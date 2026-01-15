Hendrikse brothers to start for Sharks as Pietersen rings changes for Clermont match

The Durban-based side have to win to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout rounds.

The Sharks have named a provisional team for their Champions Cup match against Clermont in Durban on Saturday, with No 8 Nick Hatton appointed the team leader of a side that includes six Springboks in the starting XV.

The Sharks are in fifth place in pool 1 of the Champions Cup, one place above Clermont.

The Sharks have to win and Toulouse, one spot above them, need to lose at home to Sale, for interim coach JP Pietersen and his men to be guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds.

The Boks in the starting team are Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Jason Jenkins, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse and Aphelele Fassi.

Two other Boks will be on the bench, namely Vincent Koch and Phepsi Buthelezi. In all, there are nine changes to the starting team from the side that ran out last weekend.

Up-and-down season

The Sharks go into the game after falling 26-10 to Sale in Manchester, England, last weekend.

Their only win in three matches up to now in the competition was in mid-December, against Saracens (28-23), with their other defeat coming against Toulouse in France (56-19).

The Sharks are the only South African team to have won a European knockout trophy, the Challenge Cup, when they beat Gloucester 36-22 in the final in the 2023/24 season.

The Sharks have until 2pm Friday to change their lineup, according to tournament rules.

Sharks team: Aphelele Fassi, Yaw Penxe, Le Roux Malan, Jurenzo Julius, PK Sobahle, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Nick Hatton (capt), Manu Tshituka, Matt Romao, Jason Jenkins, Corné Rahl, Hanro Jacobs, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Eduan Swart, Phatu Ganyane, Vincent Koch, Emile van Heerden, Phepsi Buthelezi, Ross Braude, Siya Masuku, Hakeem Kunene