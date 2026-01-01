Huge URC derbies set to shape the SA Shield race

The race for the URC’s SA Shield heats up as the leaders, the Lions, face defending champions the Sharks, and the in-form Stormers take on the flailing Bulls.

Two mouthwatering United Rugby Championship derbies this weekend will be crucial for South African sides in both their tournament campaigns and the SA Shield race.

All eyes will be on the north-south derby at Loftus, with the Stormers on a nine-match winning spree, and the Bulls on a five-game losing streak and sitting bottom of the South African pile after two derby defeats.

They clash at Cape Town Stadium at 6pm on Saturday.

Bulls’ URC dream on a knife-edge

The Bulls are undergoing a coaching shake-up after assistant coaches Chris Rossouw and Andries Bekker were dismissed, marking new head coach Johan Ackermann’s sweeping changes halfway through his first season in charge of the Pretoria union.

Ackermann has brought in his former Lions assistant coach Neil de Bruin, while also receiving support from SA Rugby through Springbok assistants Jerry Flannery, Felix Jones, and Andy Edwards, as well as mobi-unit coach Duane Vermeulen.

Some have felt that SA Rugby’s prompt response to Ackermann’s request for assistance provides an unfair advantage to one of the unions. But the Bulls coach confirmed they will only receive help after the Stormers fixture.

Last season, the Bulls snatched a 33-32 win in Cape Town before the Stormers won 19-16 at Loftus. That was an in-form Bulls team – a far cry from the current outfit.

Shield holders Sharks vs current leaders Lions

The Sharks, meanwhile, might have appreciated some assistance before their URC campaign found itself in such dire straits that John Plumtree felt he had to step down as head coach.

Still, last year’s SA Shield winners are in the best form they’ve been in this season, finally securing two wins in a row.

New coach JP Pietersen will want to carry the Durban union’s form from wins against Saracens and Bulls into their derby against the Lions at Kings Park at 3.30pm on Saturday.

The Joburg side have lost three times – to Benetton, Newcastle and Stormers – since their last win against the Bulls at Loftus. But they lead the URC’s SA Shield with six points. The Stormers and Sharks, however, follow closely with five and four points respectively, and each have a game in hand.

Last season, the Lions beat the Sharks 38-14 in Joburg before the Sharks beat the Lions 25-22 in Durban.

Captain Francke Horn said the Lions would use their week off to rest and prepare for this derby, while other teams competed in the Champions Cup.

“It’s not going to be an easy game,” he said. “But after seeing what we produced against the Stormers, I have no doubt that the guys will be ready.”