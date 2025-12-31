Nché and Fassi return for Sharks in epic Lions derby

Corné Rahl and Siya Masuku also return to the Sharks 23, named on a bench filled with exciting youngsters and experienced heads.

The Sharks welcome the return of Springboks Ox Nché and Aphelele Fassi for their United Rugby Championship derby against the Lions at Kings Park on Saturday afternoon.

These are two of the three changes interim coach JP Pietersen made to the starting XV – Nché for Phatu Ganyane at loosehead, Fassi for Hakeem Kunene at fullback, and Manu Tshituka for Phepsi Buthelezi at eighthman.

Corné Rahl and Siya Masuku also return to the matchday 23, both named on a bench filled with exciting youngsters as well as experienced, calm heads in the form of Springboks Buthelezi and Jaden Hendrikse.

The Sharks head into the match after back-to-back wins, while the Lions have lost three in a row.

Reflecting on the successes of the recent past and his team’s turnaround, Sharks loose forward Vincent Tshituka said, “It’s been a really exciting time at the Sharks, we’ve had two good wins after a rough start to the season and that’s helped us build the little bit of momentum and confidence we needed.

“JP has really challenged us on going from good to great and it’s really lifted our standards in everything we do.

“We’re all excited and believe we can turn this season around.”

The Sharks are 13th on the URC table, with two wins from seven outings. The Lions are eighth with three wins.

Sharks starting XV:

Ox Nché Bongi Mbonambi Hanro Jacobs Jason Jenkins Emile van Heerden Siya Kolisi Vincent Tshituka Manu Tshituka Grant Williams Jordan Hendrikse Makazole Mapimpi André Esterhuizen (Captain) Ethan Hooker Edwill van der Merwe Aphelele Fassi

Replacements