Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

SA Rugby: National coaches will not change Bulls game plan

Picture of Nicholas Zaal

Compiled by Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

1 January 2026

09:28 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Springbok coaching staff will assist the Bulls and other teams that may request such collaboration by providing a sounding board and exchanging ideas.

Springbok defence coach Jerry Flannery

Springbok defence coach Jerry Flannery is one of a handful of national coaches assisting the Bulls. Picture: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images

SA Rugby has explained that its coaching support for the Bulls will not change the union’s game plan or identity.

The organisation’s president, Mark Alexander, said on Wednesday that the national coaching forum they were establishing would deepen and expand communication between national coaches and franchise and provincial union coaching staff.

Currently, coaching staff liaise over the schedules of Players of National Interest (Poni), for whom SA Rugby already makes a salary contribution. Alexander said the new forum would provide a formal structure to further enhance these relationships.

He confirmed that SA Rugby supported the Springbok coaching staff in assisting the Bulls and other teams that may request such collaboration, by providing a sounding board and exchanging ideas.

“We believe this kind of collaboration should be the norm in South African rugby,” said Alexander.

“The Springbok coaching staff and our member unions must work together, sharing ideas and expertise to strengthen the playing of the game across all levels. This process is well established in many progressive rugby nations, where collective delivery ensures both excellence and sustainability.”

The Bulls will receive input from Bok assistant coaches Jerry Flannery, Felix Jones and Andy Edwards, along with mobi-unit coach Duane Vermeulen over the coming weeks – after their URC derby against the Stormers on Saturday.

SA Rugby hoping to elevate standards

Alexander added that a number of member unions had previously requested support from the Springbok coaching team to help address coaching gaps.

The current support of the Bulls was therefore part of an established practice and was not intended to change their unique game plan or identity.

He emphasised that this initiative was not intended to impose a “Springbok way” of playing on all teams.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Collaboration is about support and shared learning, not uniformity. It is about elevating standards while respecting the autonomy of each union,” he said.

Alexander confirmed that SA Rugby was looking to establish the coaching forum in the new year to formalise support and collaboration with members. This platform would bring together national team coaches and member unions to exchange best practices, align strategies and reinforce the ethos and values of South African rugby.

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team sa rugby Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lotto Lucky Lotto player kicks off the new year R65 million richer: Is it you?
News Public Protector clears Presidency in controversial Inkwazi catering scandal
Business DStv escapes 12-channel termination in last-minute deal with Warner Bros
Celebs And Viral SA music star Makhadzi hospitalised after car crash en route to Joburg
News These Durban beaches will be temporarily closed on New Year’s Day

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp