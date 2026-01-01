SA Rugby: National coaches will not change Bulls game plan

The Springbok coaching staff will assist the Bulls and other teams that may request such collaboration by providing a sounding board and exchanging ideas.

SA Rugby has explained that its coaching support for the Bulls will not change the union’s game plan or identity.

The organisation’s president, Mark Alexander, said on Wednesday that the national coaching forum they were establishing would deepen and expand communication between national coaches and franchise and provincial union coaching staff.

Currently, coaching staff liaise over the schedules of Players of National Interest (Poni), for whom SA Rugby already makes a salary contribution. Alexander said the new forum would provide a formal structure to further enhance these relationships.

He confirmed that SA Rugby supported the Springbok coaching staff in assisting the Bulls and other teams that may request such collaboration, by providing a sounding board and exchanging ideas.

“We believe this kind of collaboration should be the norm in South African rugby,” said Alexander.

“The Springbok coaching staff and our member unions must work together, sharing ideas and expertise to strengthen the playing of the game across all levels. This process is well established in many progressive rugby nations, where collective delivery ensures both excellence and sustainability.”

The Bulls will receive input from Bok assistant coaches Jerry Flannery, Felix Jones and Andy Edwards, along with mobi-unit coach Duane Vermeulen over the coming weeks – after their URC derby against the Stormers on Saturday.

SA Rugby hoping to elevate standards

Alexander added that a number of member unions had previously requested support from the Springbok coaching team to help address coaching gaps.

The current support of the Bulls was therefore part of an established practice and was not intended to change their unique game plan or identity.

He emphasised that this initiative was not intended to impose a “Springbok way” of playing on all teams.

“Collaboration is about support and shared learning, not uniformity. It is about elevating standards while respecting the autonomy of each union,” he said.

Alexander confirmed that SA Rugby was looking to establish the coaching forum in the new year to formalise support and collaboration with members. This platform would bring together national team coaches and member unions to exchange best practices, align strategies and reinforce the ethos and values of South African rugby.