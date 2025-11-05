Boks’ Jasper Wiese says ‘hurt France will be emotional and up for this game’

Powerful Bok eighthman Jasper Wiese believes France will be fired up for revenge when they clash at the Stade de France on Saturday.

A hurt France outfit will use their World Cup quarterfinal loss against the Springboks to fuel them when the two teams clash in their end-of-year-tour match at the Stade de France in Saint Denis on Saturday night, according to eighthman Jasper Wiese.

Wiese, who was in the Bok squad but did not play in that match, believes that game will still be very fresh in the hosts’ minds, despite happening over two years ago, as he still recalls what it was like watching on from the stands.

The Boks edged that epic quarter-final match 29-28, their first of three one-point wins that drove them to a second consecutive World Cup title, and they will be hoping for more joy in the French capital this weekend.

“I think it was genuine hurt after the World Cup, so I think we can expect them to be very emotional and very up for this game. If there’s one game that we’re going to have to be up for, it’s going to be this game,” said Wiese at a Bok press conference on Tuesday.

“I wasn’t fortunate enough to play, but I was in the stands and the thing I can remember was the crowd was very loud and they started well.

“There were massive moments in that game that shifted the game for us, but at the end we got through it and I think that was a very, very big one for us.”

Set piece battle

The set piece is set to be a key battle-ground on Saturday and Wiese will play a big role in trying to counter the physicality of the French forwards when they attempt to get the upper hand.

“Of course, it’s going to be a big battle up front. France have made a statement over the last few years with how physical and big they are, and it’s going to be the same again on Saturday,” explained Wiese.

“Two big packs are going to collide, and it will come down to who dominates who. From a forward’s perspective, you know what to expect. They are big boys, and they are going to try and bully you.

“In the backline, they have the flair. I mean, all their backs are exceptional players … in the midfield and on the wing. Unfortunately, (Antoine) Dupont is not playing, but they are all very good players if you think about it.

“For me, it is about stopping the momentum of their forwards and getting myself up for it. The backs will have a different job of shutting their players down.”

With games against Italy, Ireland and Wales still to come after this weekend, the Boks will be keen to continue their good momentum built up from their thrashing of Japan, and a positive result against France will be a huge boost for the team.