Boks v France in Paris: ‘Every team wants to take us down,’ says Libbok

Picture of Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

5 November 2025

01:26 pm

With a lot of talk about French revenge, Manie Libbok says the Boks are focusing on themselves ahead of Saturday's match.

Libbok

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok says the teams focus is fully on themselves ahead of their massive match against France in Paris on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Flyhalf Manie Libbok says the Springboks aren’t concerned about how things unfolded between them and France at the World Cup in 2023 ahead of Saturday’s first meeting between the sides, also in Paris, since that match

The Boks face one of their biggest challenges of the year, on par or even tougher than their match against the All Blacks at Eden Park earlier this season, on Saturday night and are expect a fired up French side that will be going all out to try and topple the world champions.

But despite the enormity of the challenge awaiting them, Libbok claimed that the team aren’t adding any significance to the occasion and that they are approaching it like any other match.

“We are preparing for this game like any other Test. We’re focused on ourselves and what we want to do on the field on Saturday, to go and give our best for the team and our country. It’s always a privilege to represent South Africa, and our goal is to get the result,” said Libbok.

“Every Test is tough, that’s why it’s called a Test match. Every team we face comes out guns blazing, wanting to take us down, and that makes it a challenge. Mentally and physically, the preparation stays the same for every opponent.”

Revenge talk

Much of the talk in the lead up to the match has been about France wanting revenge after the Boks knocked them out of their home World Cup when the teams last met back in 2023.

Libbok took part in that match, starting and playing 45 minutes, before he was replaced by Handré Pollard in the second half, with the Boks going on to win 29-28. Libbok said matches between the teams are always close.

 “The past encounters with France have always been tough, and that shows their quality, especially when playing against them here,” explained the Bok flyhalf.

“It was awesome to get that result two years ago. That game was very tough and physical. It took a lot out of us as well. We were very happy with the result. Although the margin was just one point, a win is still a win.

“We haven’t changed much in our game plan (since then), and our main way of play is still the same. There were a few tweaks here and there that we’ve added to our game to present different pictures to our opposition.”

