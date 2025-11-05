Springboks expecting typical confrontational France in Paris, says De Jager

A classic set-piece battle is on the cards between the Springboks and France, who both pride themselves on that aspect of the game.

Towering Springbok lock Lood de Jager highlighted the set-piece as a key battle ground when they take on France in what should be an epic end-of-year-tour match at the Stade de France in Saint Denis on Saturday night.

The Boks and France are colliding for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, when the South Africans emerged victorious in a thrilling quarter-final, and the hosts will be looking to put things right this time around.

De Jager was speaking at a Bok press conference on Tuesday and explained that they were ready to match whatever a tough French team was going to throw at them, particularly in the set-pieces, which both teams pride themselves on.

“They are known for their confrontational style of play. They have a good pack, with a strong rolling maul and scrum. They are a team that plays quite directly, so it will be a challenge for us as a pack of forwards,” said De Jager.

“We analyse every team we play, and we had a good look at their lineout as well. France have a very good success rate when it comes to the lineouts and a strong maul.

“So, it is a threat. We have to do our best to negate it and get the upper hand to win the Test. Every match is a big challenge as a team and individually. We look forward to it.”

Preparation

The Bok players have built up some good momentum with their triumph in the Rugby Championship in early October, and claiming a thumping win over Japan in London over the past weekend, while a number of their players were also in club action in October.

But De Jager admitted that France, who haven’t played since a second string side was beaten on their tour of New Zealand in July, have seen most of their players in action during the French Top 14 which would have prepared them well physically.

“The Rugby Championship is a tough competition, and we’ve played world-class teams. They test you in different ways. Every opposition has different threats and ways you have to deal with them,” explained De Jager.

“But the French players have been playing in the Top 14, which is a very physical, confrontational league with very high standards. So it’s difficult to say … we will see on the day who has prepared the best.”

This weekend will be the Boks’ fifth straight match against the French in France, and they will be looking to clinch their fourth win, with their only loss in that time coming in Marseille in 2022.