Jake White wants his Bulls to be more streetwise

'One of the things I’ll debrief when I sit with the team is we got to be a little bit more streetwise, and that only comes with time.'

The Bulls were excellent in the first half in their clash against Bordeaux-Begles but took their foot of the pedal in the second half. Picture: Seyms Brugger/Gallo Images.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White says his charges will have to be streetwise when they enter the Champions Cup knockout stages where he predicts the big guns will be unleashed.

White’s team finished the pool stages of the competition in second place with 15 points following their 46-40 win over French Top 14 side Bordeaux Bègles at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Bulls went into the break leading 26-14, however, their second-half performance was rather concerning as they looked off-pace and allowed Bordeaux back into the game.

‘We must be streetwise’

Their game management was concerning but they eventually closed out the game with two late penalties from the boot of replacement flyhalf Jaco van der Walt. The second-half collapse is something White will look to address this week.

“I’m trying hard to digest what actually happened there,” White told the media after the game.

“One of the things I’ll debrief when I sit with them is we got to be a little bit more streetwise, and that only comes with time. People will say we shouldn’t have kicked for the corner, shouldn’t you have taken the three points? Again the point is we are going to have to debrief as a group and see what was the best option.

“I’m obviously still very proud we got a win, to go and score 46 against Bordeaux, you go and look how many times they concede 46 points, it’s not often. There will be lessons that we have learnt. It’s always nice to learn when you have won,” White said.

The Bulls have secured themselves a last-16 home match which will help them to go further than they did last season.

Loftus has been a fortress for the Bulls in the Champions Cup, as they have won both their games at home base, and their next opponents will be aware of that.

Big guns coming

As the European Cup moves into the knockout stages, White knows it will get tougher as teams will now start picking all their internationals. White has warned South Africans to lower their expectations as the European teams will bring out their big guns.

“There is belief (in the camp) but I also want the supporters in South Africa to understand the big guns are coming, the big guns are rolling out soon,” White said.

“Once La Rochelle, Leinster and Toulouse bring out those players, you’re comparing a squad of 20 players out of 23 that are internationals playing against our youngsters that are still growing and learning the trade.

“Hopefully, our belief will grow, and we’ll just get better and better but I’m also a realist,” he said.

The Bulls return to United Rugby Championship action this coming Saturday in a local derby against the Lions.