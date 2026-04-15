Jake White quits rugby job at Selborne College

Former Springbok and Bulls coach Jake White has left his position as consultant at top school, Selborne College.

Jake White has left his role as a rugby consultant for Selborne College in East London, citing a lack of support from the headmaster.

The former Springbok coach was appointed late last year to help strengthen Selborne’s rugby programme.

However, in a letter to the school, White confirmed he had stepped away from the project after becoming frustrated with what he described as insufficient backing from headmaster Andrew Dewar.

“In my initial introduction to Selborne Rugby I was sold a project,” White wrote. “This was to get Selborne Rugby up to a level of excellence. I was under the impression that the Headmaster was totally on board. Totally!!

“I have felt that the Headmaster is not totally committed to the changes needed or expected. Through my experience as a teacher, it’s a futile project unless the Headmaster backs it 100%. After some reflection I think it would be better for me to step away from the Selborne project.”

‘Continuous obstacles’

White added that ongoing challenges made it impossible for him to deliver on expectations.

“You would be aware that associating my name with a rugby programme can be beneficial or detrimental to my own career,” he said.

“I feel that I cannot deliver on the expectations with all the continuous obstacles I face along the way. I therefore say it again. I will no longer be involved with Selborne Rugby. Thanks so much for your support.”

The 62-year-old indicated he could reconsider his position if certain conditions were met, but for now his involvement with the school has come to an abrupt end.

To see White’s letter to the Selborne Trust click here.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.