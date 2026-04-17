Jake White, Selborne College resolve differences

Former Springbok coach Jake White has resolved his differences with Selborne College and will continue to work with their rugby teams.

Jake White will continue working with Selborne College after a dramatic fallout with the school’s leadership was resolved.

The former Springbok coach had stepped away from his role as a rugby consultant, citing a lack of support and alignment around key decisions such as coaching structures, training schedules and communication.

In a leaked letter to the Selborne Foundation Trust, White said he had become frustrated with what he described as insufficient backing from headmaster Andrew Dewar.

Selborne has since confirmed that the issues have been “amicably resolved” and that White will remain involved in strengthening the rugby programme.

“The school is pleased to confirm that the internal issues have been amicably resolved and that it will continue to work in partnership with Jake White in strengthening and advancing its rugby programme,” the school said in a statement on Friday.

White also moved to clarify his position, stressing that his intentions had always been positive.

“I was really happy to assist Selborne Rugby for free. Gratis. Why? Because I love rugby,” he said. “My only objective was to assist Selborne Rugby. My intention was pure.”

White acknowledged that the public fallout had created unnecessary negativity.

“A leaked letter has now unfortunately turned a situation that was supposed to be positive into something negative. For that to all Selbornians, I am sincerely sorry.

“My letter was merely to explain that if the headmaster of a school and my old boy philosophy are not aligned, then I’m not your guy. Please respect that.”

Despite the breakdown, White made it clear he remains committed to the school’s rugby future.

“Going forward, I will always be supportive to any of the school’s rugby needs. I will definitely not turn my back on them.”

Selborne described the renewed partnership as a “forward-looking chapter”, with both parties aligned on a shared vision to grow the rugby programme and broader sporting structures.

To see the full statements by Selborne College and Jake White click here.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.