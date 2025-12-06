Plumtree to ‘guide’, not undermine, Sharks interim coach JP Pietersen

John Plumtree said there were times he felt as if he had “been on an island”, and he did not want the interim coach to feel the same way.

A week after expressing his commitment to see the season through, John Plumtree announced his decision to step down as head coach of the Sharks following their Sunday afternoon clash with Toulouse.

He told media on Friday that he would “support” and “guide” the new interim coach JP Pietersen in a different but as yet unspecified role at the club.

Last week, Plumtree said the initial decision for him to leave at the end of the season wasn’t his, but he had promised players he would “finish the season strong”. If he could depart after helping develop future leaders, he could leave “with my head held high”.

But he said on Friday that November’s month-long break had given him a chance to reflect, and he would rather step aside now.

‘Just a different role’

“It’s hardly stepping away. I still see my future at the Sharks, just in a different role,” he said.

“There’s a couple of projects that I am passionate about that need to be addressed at the Sharks. I just feel it is time now to use my experience in other parts of the business.”

This comes after two poor seasons at the helm of the Sharks, where they only won a second-tier Challenge Cup title, and the start of a third despite signing several Springboks and top players since a major cash injection in 2021.

Plumtree said he had met the head of US-based consortium MVM Holdings, which has a 51% stake in the Durban union, Marco Masotti, and they “drank Guinness and had fun” in Ireland while Plumtree discussed his plans, which he said Masotti approved.

“JP is going to come in as interim coach and I want to use this period to help develop him. I really think he’s going to be a good Sharks coach for the future.”

Plumtree backs JP Pietersen to do well

“What better opportunity to help a guy like that at this level. He’s already done well at the Sharks with our juniors and Currie Cup. A very experienced Sharks man, never played for another club, loves the brand, loves the people in KZN. I generally think he’s going to get the support that he needs as long as we put the right support around him.”

The departing coach said Pietersen, who led the Sharks to a bottom-last finish in the Currie Cup this season, has a “strong character” with his own opinions.

“JP and I have had conversations around how I can support him, what he wants from me. I don’t want to undermine what he is trying to do. I will be there supporting him, standing behind him not in front of him. And guiding him.”

Plumtree said Sharks players and coaches believe in Pietersen but need to show they support him.

“At times I’ve felt sort of felt like I’ve been on an island here and it’s really important we don’t feel like JP has been put on an island…

“It’s not about one person. It’s not about John Plumtree, and it’s not about JP Pietersen. It is about how good we can be working together and all parts of our business.”