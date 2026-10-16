Jordan Hendrikse back for Sharks’ Challenge Cup match against Lyon

A number of senior stalwarts such as Eben Etzebeth, Ethan Hooker, Edwill van der Merwe and Ox Nche are unavailable for the match.

Coach JP Pietersen has picked a largely second-string side for the Sharks’ Challenge Cup opener against Lyon in France on Saturday, with Nick Hatton named captain.

The biggest selection is that of Springbok flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse who returns to action after a long spell on the sidelines.

There is also a start for former Sharks stalwart Stephan Lewies, who is back in the black and white jersey after spending seven years playing for Harlequins in England.

A number of young and exciting up-and-comers such as Zakhethelo Siyaya, Jaco Williams, Murray Koster, Matt Romao and Ethan Bester get starts in the second-tier Europe-based cup competition, which the Sharks won three seasons ago. There are also several young rising stars on the bench.

Lyon like to ‘throw the ball around’

Sharks forward coach Warren Whiteley said this was an exciting opportunity in a tournament the Durban-based side hold in high regard.

“We’re excited to be back in Europe, in the EPCR, a competition we place a lot of importance in, having been past winners,” he said.

“We’re expecting a great game against a physical team. They have a powerful pack and place a lot of importance on the set-piece and have some dangerous backs, they like to throw the ball around too.

“We’re playing on an artificial pitch so there will be times when it’s nice and fast paced, which we’re excited about. We’re really keen to see how some of the boys take their opportunities, having put their hands up.”

Among the Sharks players not available for selection this week are Andre Esterhuizen, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Edwill van der Merwe, Ethan Hooker, Fez Mbatha, Jannes Potgieter, Makazole Mapimpi, Ox Nche, Phepsi Buthelezi, PK Sobahle, Simphiwe Matanzima, Thomas du Toit, Trevor Nyakane, Vusi Moyo and Yaw Penxe.

Sharks: Zekhethelo Siyaya, Jaco Williams, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Murray Koster, Lili Bester, Jordan Hendrikse, Ivan van Zyl, Nick Hatton (capt), Manu Tshituka, Matt Romao, Deon Slabbert, Stephan Lewies, Hanro jacobs, Ethan Bester, Phatu Ganyane. Bench: Esethu Mnebelele, ⁠Cameron Dawson, Nemo Roelofse, Emile van Heerden, Tinotenda Mavesere, Bradley Davids, ⁠Gianni Lombard, Jurenzo Julius