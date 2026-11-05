Manie Libbok signs with the Sharks: ‘I’m all in’

Manie Libbok said he can't wait to give everything he can for the Sharks badge once he joins in July next year.

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok has signed a “multi-year deal” at the Sharks from July next year, the Durban union announced on Thursday morning.

The 2023 World Cup winner with more than 30 Test caps said there was “no club I would rather be joining” for the next chapter in his career.

Named to play off the bench against Italy in the Nations Championship this Saturday, Libbok brings a wealth of experience at the highest level.

He came through the Bulls system, had a short stint with the Sharks in 2020/21 and went on to become the engine of the Stormers backline, guiding them to the 2021/22 United Rugby Championship title and finishing as the competition’s top points scorer in back-to-back seasons.

He is currently playing in Japan with Hanazono Kintetsu Liners.

‘Give everything I’ve got for the badge’

“This is an iconic club with a proud history,” Libbok said.

“There’s real excitement about the future, and I want to be part of what’s being built here. When I chatted with JP Pietersen and heard his vision for the team, I knew straight away that there’s something special developing here, and I want to be part of it.

“You can feel the new energy and the culture building, and this is a club that isn’t afraid to do things differently. I’m all in.”

He said he has had a taste of Durban before, so it meant a great deal to return as the club enters a new era.

“I can’t wait to pull on the black and white jersey, work with coaches and my teammates, and give everything I’ve got for the badge and our supporters.”

Sharks coach excited to work with Libbok

Pietersen described Libbok as a game-changer and playmaker.

“That’s exactly the kind of player we want driving our game,” the head coach said.

“Fast, physical and relentless isn’t just a line for us. It needs players who can bring this to life every week and Manie does that.

“What stood out most when we spoke was his hunger. He doesn’t just want to join the Sharks, he wants to help build something here with the rest of the squad.

“We’re building a team with a strong identity, where every player puts the badge first and plays for the man next to him. Manie buys into that completely. That attitude will rub off on the young players in the group, and we are really excited to work with him.”

Sharks CEO Shaun Bryans said the signing of a player of Libbok’s quality shows where the club is going.