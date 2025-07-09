Junior Boks run in 11 tries to smash Scotland at U20 Championship

Kevin Foote's team dominated all departments and will next feature in the semi-finals.

Wing Jaco Williams was in sensational form for the Junior Boks against Scotland. Picture: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

The Junior Springboks made it three in a row at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Calvisano, Italy, on Wednesday when they thrashed Scotland 73-14 in their final pool match.

Kevin Foote’s charges had earlier beaten Australia and England and have now qualified for the tournament semi-finals.

The Junior Boks dominated all areas of the match, with the forwards laying a superb foundation up front for the backs to do their thing, and how they delivered. Scrumhalf Ceano Everson was outstanding with ball in hand and servicing his backline, while the centres Dominic Malgas and Gino Cupido showed they have promising futures ahead of them.

And wings Jaco Williams and Cheswill Jooste had a field day with all the ball that came their way.

While Scotland fought hard and never stopped trying, with their best phases coming in the early stages of each half, they were out-played for most of the match by a simply stronger and better Junior Boks side.

Foote’s team, which showed several changes from the impressive 32-22 win against England, led 45-7 at the halftime break after tries by Williams (2), captaon on the day Thando Biyela, Malgas, Oliver Reid, Cupido and Jean Erasmus.

In the second half, after being kept out for 20 minutes by the game Scottish, the Junior Boks eventually scored their eighth try through Everson, who later got a second try, with No 8 Stephan Linde and replacement scrumhalf Haashim Pead also crossing in between.

Scotland managed to score a try in each half.

The only concern for the South Africans will be the fitness of flyhalf Vusi Moyo, who left the field with an injury in the first half. And Foote now has to make some tough selection calls for the semi-finals on Monday.