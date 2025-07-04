Stick: Springboks need to start game against Italy with intensity

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said they must start their game against Italy the same way they want to start the season.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the world champions need to come out guns blazing against Italy in the first of two Tests against the visitors at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm).

He said on the eve of the match that the Springboks need to make a statement early on in the Test, which, being the first competitive game of the season, is symbolic of the start they need for 2025.

The Springboks play Italy after their emphatic 54–7 win in a non-Test against invitational side, the Barbarians.

“It is very important for us to start well. Remember, we are starting our season. A team like Italy, for example, they are close to the end of their season,” Stick said.

He explained that this was why the Bok coaches had picked such a strong team for the match, and why they have repeatedly said they hope to improve on their performance against the BaaBaas.

Springboks go all out against Italy

“Hopefully we can have a good start [in the season] that will give us opportunities maybe later on when we can rotate our squad.”

He said that for their part, Italy were a growing nation in rugby and were building their depth well. Though the Italians left a few top players behind on their tour, Stick said the Springboks would not underestimate them.

“For us, it is about what we want to execute as a team. Where we started against Baa Baas in the wet conditions of Cape Town, but we managed to control the game. That was the most important thing for us last week and we just want to make sure that we keep improving, getting better in how we execute our plans.

“This is a team [Italy] that, if you allow them to control the game, they will hurt you. The key thing for us is to start with a high-intensity game. Once again, you are playing at Loftus. The most important thing is for us to pitch up physically and mentally, and be in a good space. Then we can take it from there.”

Springboks improve their attacking game

He said the Springboks take pride in their physicality, kicking game and defence, which has been strong for a long time.

“Now having someone like Tony [Brown] bring something different, different energy, when it comes to ball in hand. You can see the guys starting to have confidence. You can see from our outside backs, the way they have been scoring tries. We want to keep building on that.”