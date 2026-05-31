Series has been ‘incredibly valuable’ for Junior Boks, says coach Foote

The Junior Boks swept the U20 International Series with thumping wins over Chile, Fiji and Georgia.

The Junior Springboks capped an impressive unbeaten run with a commanding 57-14 victory over Georgia at Paul Roos Gymnasium’s Markötter Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday, securing a clean sweep in the U20 International Series following earlier victories over Chile and Fiji.

The final outing of the series in Stellenbosch provided SA U20 head coach Kevin Foote with invaluable insights as his squad builds towards the forthcoming World Rugby Junior World Championship (JWC) in Georgia.

The Junior Boks scored nine tries on their way to a third straight win in the series, after leading 38-7 at the halfway mark.

“It was a very physical test. Georgia are strong at set piece and collisions, and they’ve got a lot of pride. This is exactly the kind of challenge we needed, especially with another clash against them looming in their home conditions (at the Junior World Cup),” Foote said after the match.

Beyond the scoreboard, the match served a broader purpose in the Junior Bok programme, with Foote highlighting the importance of squad depth and player development.

“This series has been incredibly valuable. It gave us the opportunity to blood new players, reintegrate others, and bring some guys back from injury,” explained Foote.

“Now the challenge is narrowing the group to 30 players – and that’s not going to be easy, given the talent we have available.”

The Junior Bok mentor emphasised that JWC selection would focus not only on individual performances, but also on established combinations and overall squad balance.

“We look closely at combinations and continuity. At the same time, players must be ready to perform at the highest level. The next two weeks will be crucial in ensuring that everyone is fully prepared.”

Captain Norton

Riley Norton, the Junior Boks’ lock and captain, echoed his coach’s sentiments, expressing confidence in the squad’s physical and mental condition heading into the international showpiece, where they were set to defend their U20 world title.

“We’re in a really good place as a group. There’s been a demanding schedule, but we’ve also had the opportunity to recover properly. The squad is feeling confident and united,” said Norton.

For Norton, the occasion also carried personal significance, returning to his former school ground at Paul Roos, where he played his schoolboy rugby just two years ago.

“It was incredibly special to play here again. It’s a place that means a lot to many of us, and to do it in a Junior Bok jersey made it even more meaningful,” he said.

Looking ahead, Norton acknowledged the importance of the physical test provided by Georgia: “They’re a proud rugby nation and very physical. They never go away, and we know playing them in their own backyard in a few weeks (at the JWC) will be an even bigger challenge.”

The Junior Springboks will now enter a critical selection and preparation phase before departing to Georgia for the 2026 edition of the JWC, to be staged in three weeks’ time.