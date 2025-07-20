Junior Boks, champions of the world

Saturday marked the Junior Boks’ first appearance in the final since 2014 and it is a repeat of the 2012 final in which South Africa beat six-time champions New Zealand at Newlands.

Demitre Erasmus of South Africa in action during the Final of the U20 World Championship between New Zealand and South Africa at Stadio Mario Battaglini on July 19, 2025 in Rovigo, Italy. Picture: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images.

The Junior Springboks have won the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in Rovigo, Italy after a tense, bruising battle with arch-rivals New Zealand.

Tries from flanker Xola Nyali and fullback Gilermo Mentoe, along with 13 points from the boot of flyhalf Vusi Moyo, secured the Junior Boks a 23-15 win and a first Under 20 Championship triumph since 2012.

The Junior Boks opened the scoring in just the third minute through Nyali.

The Baby Blacks hit back with a try of their own 12 minutes later, courtesy of lock Jayden Sa.

The clash had a real final feel, with the South Africans not wasting an opportunity to take the points on offer. Moyo popped over two penalties to ensure South Africa went into the sheds with a 13-5 lead.

Both teams had a player sent off in the first half. New Zealand lost loosehead prop Sika Pole to a 20-minute red card for a shoulder charge on JJ Theron, while the Junior Boks had to go without centre Albie Bester for ten minutes after a no-arms clear out at the ruck.

Tight contest

The second half was equally tight, with flyhalves Rico Simpson and Moyo exchanging penalties. A crucial moment in the match came in the 62nd minute, when tournament top try-scorer Haashim Pead was denied a seventh of the championship after the TMO ruled an infringement at the scrum enabled Pead to score.

Mentoe’s late try was followed almost immediately by the Junior All Blacks’ first and only try by wing Maloni Kunawave. But it proved too little, too late as South Africa held on to take the honours in Italy.

Saturday marked the Junior Boks’ first appearance in the final since 2014 and it is a repeat of the 2012 final in which South Africa beat six-time champions New Zealand at Newlands.

The Junior Boks were in rampant form throughout the championship in Italy, posting comprehensive wins over Australia, defending champions England and Scotland in the pool stage, followed by victory over Argentina in the semi-finals.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.