‘We want the guys to express themselves’ – Junior Boks coach Foote

The SA U20 team were a class apart in their tournament opening win against Argentina.

The leadership of the Junior Springboks team, coach Kevin Foote and captain Riley Norton, expressed their delight and satisfaction following their team’s opening victory in this year’s U20 Rugby Championship, against Argentina in Gqeberha on Monday.

The Junior Boks were in a different class to their South American opponents, winning a fairly one-sided match 48-21.

‘The journey starts now’

Foote’s charges were excellent in all departments as they attacked superbly, but also defended extremely well.

“We never want to stop the guys from expressing themselves, and our journey is just starting now,” Foote said after the game.

The Junior Boks scored eight tries, six of which came in a first half that ended with the home team 36-0 up. Argentina managed to score three tries in the second half.

Norton, who also led the SA U20 team last season, said the performance was pleasing and praised the Junior Boks’ fighting spirit and grit.

“It’s about character – it comes down to the heart that each player has,” said the powerful lock.

Adams and Benade shine

There were a number of standout performers for the Junior Boks, among them centre Ethan Adams and wing Jack Benade, who scored two and three tries respectively. The other South African try-scorers were Hendré Schoeman, Yaqeen Ahmed and Oliver Reid.

The Junior Boks meanwhile will welcome back former SA Schools centre Markus Muller for the rest of the tournament, after he made his senior Stormers debut in the United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors last Saturday.

Muller is expected to partner with Adams in the midfield in the Junior Boks’ next match.

In the opening match of the U20 tournament on Monday, New Zealand’s U20s beat their Australian counterparts 34-29.

The Junior Boks’ next game is at 4.10pm on Sunday against Australia, while the Kiwis and Argentina will clash at 2pm.