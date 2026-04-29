Junior Boks sharpen up for crunch clash against Australia

The national junior team are targeting a win in their second match of the competition to give themselves a chance of securing the title.

The Junior Springboks are aiming to build on their strong start to the 2026 SANZAAR U20 Rugby Championship when they take on Australia U20s at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday afternoon.

The Junior Boks kickstarted their challenge with an impressive 48-21 win over Argentina U20s on Monday, and will now be eager to pick up a second straight win to give themselves a shot at clinching the title.

They will have no doubt learnt from last year’s competition, played at the same stadium, where they beat Argentina in the opening round, but followed that up with losses to Australia and New Zealand, which saw them finish third overall.

Keep building

It is thus important for them to build on their good start and get a win over Australia, which will send them into their final match against the New Zealand U20s next week Saturday with a chance of winning it for the first time.

This is the third edition of the competition, which New Zealand have won both times, and will want to end that run.

Following their physical battle with Los Pumitas on Monday, the team followed their usual recovery protocols on Tuesday, while conducting a thorough review of the opening encounter, with the squad then resuming their preparation programme for their next match on Wednesday.

The day began with split gym sessions for the forwards and backs, followed by a lively field session as the team shifted gears in anticipation of the Australian challenge.

Junior Bok forwards coach Lumumba Currie noted that the players had benefited from a deep dive into their first performance.

“We had a thorough review, looking at the things we did well and pinpointing the aspects where we need to improve,” explained Currie.

The South Africans built a commanding 36-0 halftime lead against the Argentinians and eventually led 48-7 before Los Pumitas fought back with two late tries to leave the final score at 48-21.

Skilful Wallabies

Looking ahead to Sunday, Currie cautioned that the young Wallabies were a highly skilful, well-coached and competent side, and emphasised that the Junior Boks would need to be clinical to rise to the occasion.

“They have a good recent record against us, having beaten us in the previous two Rugby Championship tournaments before we managed to get the better of them last year at the World Championships in Italy, so we are well aware of their capabilities,” said Currie.

“They showed in their opening match against New Zealand what a massive threat they are, especially with ball in hand and their efficiency at the breakdown. It will make for a very interesting battle on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Luan van der Berg has joined the Junior Boks at their Gqeberha base as injury cover for tighthead prop Kai Pratt, who sustained a foot injury during Monday’s victory.

The young Bulls front-ranker is no stranger to the setup, having been a regular member of the Junior Bok programme this year. Van der Berg joined the squad overnight and was straight into the thick of things during Wednesday’s field session at the team’s Summerstrand training venue.

The Junior Bok team to face Australia on Sunday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will be named on Friday afternoon.