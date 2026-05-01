Foote rotates Junior Springboks for Australia clash

Ethan Adams, ⁠Jack Benade and Yaqeen Ahmed, who impressed against Argentina, retain their spots.

Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote has made a few rotational changes to the match-23 for their U20 Rugby Championship encounter against Australia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday.

The teams meet at 4.10pm after the SA U20s beat Argentina 48-21, thanks to six unanswered first-half tries, and Australia fell 34-29 to New Zealand despite leading 24-12 at half-time.

It follows New Zealand facing Argentina at the same venue at 2pm.

Junior Springboks

The Junior Boks’ starting pack show only one change, with Wasi Vyambwera coming in at blindside flanker in place of Thomas Beling.

Among the backs, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga is preferred to Lindsey Jansen on the left wing, and Akahluwa Boqwana gets the nod at fullback ahead of Alzeadon Felix.

On the bench, Luan van der Berg (prop) fills the gap left by the injured Kai Pratt, while Gert Kemp will provide loose forward cover in the place of Risima Khosa, with Rasivhaga’s spot amongst the replacements filled by Jade Muller as the reserve outside back.

According to Foote, the team enjoyed a productive week of preparation.

“We had a really good review of our performance against Argentina,” he said.

“While we are very pleased with the result and the way the players performed on defence and attack for long periods of the match, there are obviously aspects of our game that need improvement.

“Our focus is playing the full 80 minutes and ensuring that we stay on our game model to meet what will be a huge challenge against an Australian side that is well coached and that boasts strong skill sets across the park.”

Junior Springboks XV

Akahluwa Boqwana, ⁠Jack Benade, ⁠Samuel Badenhorst, ⁠Ethan Adams, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga, ⁠Yaqeen Ahmed, ⁠Hendré Schoeman, Kebotile Maake, Wasi Vyambwera, ⁠Luke Canon, ⁠Riley Norton (captain), Heinrich Theron, ⁠Danie Kruger, ⁠Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubheka.

Replacements

Mahle Sithole, ⁠Oliver Reid, Luan van der Berg, ⁠JD Hattingh, ⁠Gert Kemp, ⁠Jayden Brits, ⁠Vusi Moyo, ⁠Jade Muller.