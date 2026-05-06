Junior Boks gunning for U20 Rugby Championship clean sweep

The South African team will go into the final round of games as heavy favourites.

The Junior Springboks will be looking to put the points confusion behind them and seal an unbeaten U20 Rugby Championship title when they take on fierce rivals New Zealand in their final match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

After their thumping win over the Australian U20s on Sunday, coupled with the Junior All Blacks going down to Argentina U20s, it was thought that the Junior Boks had secured the title with a game to play, with even confirming that.

But on Monday the South African Rugby Union (Saru) had to send out another press release, clarifying that the bonus point structure for this year’s edition had been changed, meaning the competition was still alive.

will still go into the final round of games as heavy favourites, due to their form and being on 10 points, five ahead of Argentina U20s and the Junior All Blacks. It would take a few unlikely results for them not to secure a first ever title.

After Sunday’s win, despite also being under the illusion that his side had won the tournament, captain Riley Norton was more focused on delivering a big performance against New Zealand than on lifting the trophy.

Will be special

Norton has already lifted the World Rugby Junior World Championship trophy, which they won in Italy last year after beating the Junior All Blacks in the final, but he felt if they could secure the U20 Rugby Champs title for the first time it would be just as special.

“We first have to get through New Zealand. That’s the main prep and goal for us and then hopefully we can lift the trophy. We have played well, but we want to finish things off with a proper performance against New Zealand,” said Norton.

“Winning any trophy for the U20s is really special and you just have to embrace those moments because in rugby you never know when it is going to come again.

“Obviously last year lifting the World Cup (Junior World Championships) trophy after 13 years was extremely special and if we can lift this one (U20 Rugby Championship) in front of our own fans it will probably be equally special.

“But first we have to prepare well this week. We will look at New Zealand and see what they offer. You can never count them out because they are an unbelievable team, and after that we will look at possibly lifting that trophy.”

If the Junior Boks secure the title with a clean sweep of the competition, it will be the perfect build-up for their defence of the Junior World Championships in Georgia in June and July.